The "The UK Teleradiology Market: Size, Trends Forecasts (2018-2022)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UK Teleradiology Market: Size, Trends Forecasts (2018-2022), provides analysis of the UK teleradiology market, with detailed analysis of market size and growth, and segmentation of the industry. The analysis includes the market by value, by volume, by outsourced volume and by segmentation.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall UK teleradiology market has also been forecasted for the years 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The UK teleradiology market is expected to increase at high growth rates during the forecasted period (2018-2022). The UK teleradiology market is supported by various growth drivers, such as growing scan and diagnosis demand, increasing penetration of teleradiology, increasing consultant radiologists, etc. yet, the market faces certain challenges, such as increasing workload, backlog of unreported scans, etc. few new market trends are also provided, such as increasing proportion of female radiologist, etc.

Medica Group, Everlight Radiology (RRO), Unilabs (Telemedicine Clinic) and Synova Capital (4ways Healthcare) are some of the key players operating in the UK teleradiology market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Market Sizing

4. Market Dynamics

5. Competitive Landscape

6. Company Profiling

Medica Group

Everlight Radiology (RRO)

Unilabs (Telemedicine Clinic)

Synova Capital (4ways Healthcare)

