Company to Hold Conference Call on Thursday, March 29, 2018 at 11 a.m. ET (4 p.m. UK)

GAN plc ("GAN" or the "Company") an award-winning developer and supplier of enterprise-level B2B Internet gaming software, services and online gaming content in the United State, today announced that it will release its interim financial results for the 2017 year ending December 31, 2017 on March 29, 2018.

GAN will discuss these results in a conference call on Thursday, March 29, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. ET 8 a.m. PT (4 p.m. UK time).

Conference Call Details Date/Time: Thursday, March 29, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. ET/4 p.m. UK time Participant Dial-In Numbers: United States Canada: 877-407-8629 United Kingdom: 0-800-756-3429 International: 201-493-6715

To access the call, please dial-in approximately five minutes before the start time. An accompanying slide presentation will be available in PDF format on the "Results and Presentation" page of the Company's website after issuance of the earnings release.

Webcast

The call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet via the following link http://gan.equisolvewebcast.com/gan-2017YE and such link will also be made available in the "Results and Presentation" section of GAN's website (http://gan.com/investors/results-and-presentations).

GAN Overview

GAN is a leading B2B supplier of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to the US land-based casino Industry. GAN is listed on the ESM Market of the Irish Stock Exchange and the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker: GAN

The Company has developed an Internet gaming enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to land-based US casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for both regulated real-money and/or virtual Simulated Gaming. GAN has thirteen (13) casino operators as clients of Simulated Gaming principally in US; two (2) clients of real money Regulated Gaming in New Jersey; and ten (10) clients of real money Regulated Gaming in Europe.

The Internet Gaming System, developed in London under a UK Gambling Commission license, is certified to the highest technical standards currently required by gaming regulators.

In April 2017 GAN was granted a Casino Service Industry Enterprise license by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement being GAN's first privileged gaming license in the United States.

For more information please visit www.GAN.com

FAQ's about GAN's Simulated Gaming real money online Regulated Gaming

96% of Americans cannot legally play online casino games for real money. Launched in the US by GAN in January of 2014, Simulated Gaming allows these Americans to engage with a realistic for-entertainment-only online casino. American players may open an account online and purchase virtual credits with real money in order to extend their time playing their favourite casino games online. American casino patrons frequently cite ' practising at home online before visiting the casino ' as a major reason for playing casino gaming online, despite not being permitted to win real money.

' as a major reason for playing casino gaming online, despite not being permitted to win real money. Supported by GAN's 270 months of operating data across thirteen (13) major US casinos' deployments, Simulated Gaming has repeatedly proven to drive increased visitation back to the casino and is proven to increase property visitation among existing patrons, reactivate lapsed patrons bringing them back to the casino and drive acquisition of new patrons from outside the typical drive distance to the property.

Real money online Regulated Gaming for GAN comprises wholly-regulated and US-compliant Internet gaming where end user players resident in wholly-legal jurisdictions deposit wager real money while playing casino games online. GAN received its first full US gaming licence in April 2017 awarded by the State of New Jersey. GAN's Regulated Gaming business activities are centred on the UK and Italy in Europe and the State of New Jersey in the US with preparations for real money regulated Internet gaming in Pennsylvania already underway following the passage into law of enabling legislation on October 30, 2017.

Contacts:

GAN

Dermot Smurfit, +44 (0) 20 7292 6262

Chief Executive Officer

dsmurfit@GAN.com

or

US Investors:

The Equity Group

Adam Prior, 212-371-8660

aprior@equityny.com

or

UK & Ireland Investors:

Walbrook PR

Paul Cornelius, +44 20 7933 8780

GAN@WalbrookPR.com

or

Davy (Nominated Adviser, ESM Adviser and Joint Broker)

John Frain Barry Murphy, +353 1 679 6363

or

Liberum (Joint Broker)

Neil Patel Cameron Duncan, +44 (0) 20 3100 2000