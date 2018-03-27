

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's market watchdog is investigating last week's resignation of seven Telecom Italia SpA (TIAOF.PK, TI) directors, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter, complicating the latest move by Vivendi SA and its billionaire Chairman Vincent Bollore against Paul Singer's Elliott Management Corp.



The regulator, Consob, is also examining the decision by independent directors to exit the board alongside official Vivendi representatives and what that signifies about control of the carrier by the French media conglomerate, the report said.



Chairman Arnaud de Puyfontaine and six other directors on March 22 announced they will step down, the latest development in a battle for influence at Telecom Italia between activist fund Elliott and the carrier's largest shareholder, Vivendi. With the departures, a vote on the board's composition was delayed to May 4 from April 24, portending more than a month of wrangling between Bollore -- who wants to keep the company together -- and the New York-based hedge fund -- which is pushing to break it up.



Vivendi, which has a 24 percent stake, last year acknowledged its influence at Telecom Italia, but said it has just 'direction and coordination' over the Italian company, not full control of the board.



