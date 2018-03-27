

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Despite recent allegations of marital infidelity, President Donald Trump's approval rating has rebounded to an eleven-month high in a new CNN poll.



The poll found that 42 percent of Americans approve of the way Trump is handling his job as president, up from 35 percent last month. The percentage approving of Trump's job performance is the highest since April of last year.



Fifty-four percent of Americans continue to disapprove of Trump's job performance, although that is down from 58 percent in February.



Nonetheless, CNN noted Trump's approval rating remains below that of all of his modern-era predecessors at this stage in their first term.



Trump gets his best rating on his handling of the economy, as 48 percent approve and 45 percent disapprove. Majorities disapprove of his handling of foreign affairs and gun policy.



The improvement in Trump's approval rating comes as Americans seem unfazed by allegations he had extramarital affairs with porn star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy playmate Karen McDougal.



The poll found that a majority of Americans believe the women's claims, although that does not appear to have hurt their views of the president's job performance.



Sixty-three percent of Americans said they believe the women, while 21 percent said they believe Trump's denials. Another 16 percent had no opinion.



The survey of 1,014 adults was conducted by SSRS on behalf of CNN between March 22nd and 25th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.7 percentage points.



