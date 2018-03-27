2018-03-27T14:10:44Z



Suspension At Trading Venue XSTO Due to Other Started on: 2018-03-27T14:10:08Z Ongoing: True Comments: Nasdaq Stockholm has also decided to suspend the trading in all other instruments related to the issuer. Order books will be flushed. For further information concerning this Market Notice please contact Surveillance at Nasdaq Stockholm Tel 08 405 60 00.



Issuer: Agromino A/S, LEI: 549300KD26MLUOWM9D24 Instrument: AGRO DK0060823516 Related Instruments: DK0060779510



The Financial Supervisory Authority for XSTO has been notified



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=670921