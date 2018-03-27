

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Glencore Plc (GLCNF.PK, GLNCY.PK, GLEN.L) is considering a bid for the Optimum coal operations in South Africa, which it sold in 2015 to a company part-owned by the politically connected Gupta family, Bloomberg reported citing two people familiar with the matter.



Optimum supplies fuel to state power utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. and became a lightning rod issue for critics of the Gupta family members and their friendship with former president Jacob Zuma.



Glencore is interested in reacquiring the mine and the government has indicated it wouldn't oppose the deal, the report said. Optimum, which is undergoing business-rescue proceedings, the local equivalent of bankruptcy protection, is among businesses linked to the Guptas that are struggling as banks refuse to work with them.



