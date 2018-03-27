Hugz: This Easter Bunny Feeds People in Need

PORTSMOUTH, NH / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2018 / Does your Easter bunny pay it forward and provide meals to a local food bank? Greeting card start-up Hugz, cards that hug, provides a meal to a local food bank for every card sold. Just add your selfie, a message, your choice of a free candy gift, and first class shipping in the US, all for $9.99. Every time a card that hugs is sent the socially minded company provides a meal through the New Hampshire Food Bank, a program of Catholic Charities NH. Cards that hug are available exclusively at www.HUGZ.com.

"Hugs nourish us in profound ways, but we still all have to eat," said Hugz creator Peter Connors. "When you send your love with cards that hug, you're providing a meal to someone in need."

About Hugz

Best New Product Winner at the world's largest greeting card fair, Hugz are cards that literally unfurl and hug in a $9 billion market where everything folds flat and fits in an envelope. The New Hampshire based start-up provides a meal through the NH Food Bank for every card sold through its 1 Hugz = 1 Meal program. Hugz are available exclusively at www.HUGZ.com.

SOURCE: Hugz