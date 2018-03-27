Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2018) - Antioquia Gold Inc. (TSXV: AGD) (OTC Pink: AGDXF) ("Antioquia Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the mineralized material sorting tests performed at the laboratory of Steinert Inc., in Cologne, Germany.

The analyzed samples were obtained from the development workings of the Guaico and Nus veins with average grades close to the expected grades of production including dilution factors. Two fractions of each vein were prepared at SGS in Medellin to obtain the desired homogeneous sizing of between 10-30 mm (mid size fraction) and between 30-70 mm (coarse fraction). The sample sizes were 288 kilograms of mid size particles and 153 kilograms of coarse fraction from Guaico, and 225 kilograms of mid size particles and 269 kilograms of coarse fraction from Nus.

Three different types of sensors were used (X ray, laser and induction) in combination with one another, to separate the particles with higher mineralization or quartz and sulphide altered material from the unaltered particles from the wall rocks of the veins that were included in the material as a result of dilution due to the mining method. For each sample, the material was passed through the sensors and the machine separated the most mineralized particles first. The entire reject portion was passed through the system, calibrating the machine with more flexible levels of the sensors to include more material, thus obtaining a larger part of the sample, and generating a second sub-sample that was later analyzed. This was done in several steps for every sample, to understand how the material behaves with the sensors. Following sorting, the gold grade of every sub-sample was analyzed. The cumulative grade of a sample was calculated as the weighted average grade of two or more combined sub-samples (i.e. the cumulative grade of gold of Step 3 is the weighted average grade of gold of the not sorted fines, plus the products of Steps 1, 2 and 3). Some gold is lost in the rejected particles, thus generating a ratio of cumulative gold content sorted in, shown in the last column of Tables 1 to 4. This cumulative gold content sorted in is prior to any metallurgical treatment of the material.

After the sorting tests were performed in several steps, the resulting separated samples were sent back to SGS Medellín where each sample was crushed and homogenized to - 2 mm (90% through mesh 10) in order to obtain a representative fraction of each sample. Then, gold was analyzed by fire-assay using a 30 gram aliquot sample with an Atomic Absorption finish. Multi- element analysis used a four acid digestion and Inductively Coupled Plasma- Emission Spectroscopy finish. Satisfactory results were obtained from both the Nus and Guaico veins. The main conclusions are as follows:

Mid size fraction from Guaico (10-30mm): the test showed that the sorting system was able to separate the original sample with a grade of 9.93 g/t Au into two separate sub-samples: one with a grade of 19.73 g/t Au representing 47% of the mass (representing 94% of the total gold content of the original sample), and another with a grade of 1.14 g/t Au, representing 53% of the mass (representing 6% of the total gold content of the original sample). Alternatively, the test showed that the sorting system was able to separate the original sample with a grade of 9.93 g/t Au into two separate sub-samples: one with a grade of 15.21 g/t Au representing 63% of the mass (representing 97% of the total gold content of the original sample), and another with a grade of 0.86 g/t Au, representing 37% of the mass (representing 3% of the total gold content of the original sample). Table 1 below shows the detailed results of this test.

Coarse fraction from Guaico (30-70mm): the test showed that the sorting system was able to separate the original sample with a grade of 4.27 g/t Au into two separate sub-samples: one with a grade of 10.83 g/t Au representing 37% of the mass (representing 94% of the total gold content of the original sample), and another with a grade of 0.4 g/t Au, representing 63% of the mass (representing 6% of the total gold content of the original sample). Alternatively, the test showed that the sorting system was able to separate the original sample with a grade of 4.27 g/t Au into two separate sub-samples: one with a grade of 7.24 g/t Au representing 59% of the mass (representing 99% of the total gold content of the original sample), and another with a grade of 0.05 g/t Au, representing 41% of the mass (representing 1% of the total gold content of the original sample). Table 2 below shows the detailed results of this test.

Mid size fraction from Nus (10-30mm): the test showed that the sorting system was able to separate the original sample with a grade of 5.68 g/t Au into two separate sub-samples: one with a grade of 7.45 g/t Au representing 72% of the mass (representing 95% of the total gold content of the original sample), and another with a grade of 1.03 g/t Au, representing 28% of the mass (representing 5% of the total gold content of the original sample). Table 3 below shows the detailed results of this test.

Coarse fraction from Nus (30-70mm): the test showed that the sorting system was able to separate the original sample with a grade of 5.05 g/t Au into two separate sub-samples: one with a grade of 7.11 g/t Au representing 65% of the mass (representing 92% of the total gold content of the original sample), and another with a grade of 1.14 g/t Au, representing 35% of the mass (representing 8% of the total gold content of the original sample). Table 4 below shows the detailed results of this test.

Given the positive results, the Company has decided to order one sorting machine for the Cisneros Project from the supplier.

"The application of this sorting technology allow users to separate particles that have distinct visual and/or density variations, thus allowing to remove particles with physical characteristics that differ from those present in the mineralized particles, from the metallurgical process," said Gonzalo de Losada, President and CEO of the Company.

The tables below present the detail of each of the steps tested, where the results obtained are shown for gold grades, cumulative percentage of the weight in each step, and the cumulative percentage of the gold content for each step. Each step represents a combination of one or more sensors (X-ray, laser and induction).

Table 1. Detailed results with mid size fraction from Guaico (10-30mm)

Fraction Weight (Kg) Cumulative Weight (kg) % Cumulative Weight Grade of sub-sample (g/t) Cumulative Grade (g/t) Cumulative Gold Content Not Sorted, Screened, -10mm 31.1 31.12 11% 41.26 41.26 45% Step 1 44.0 75 26% 28.13 33.57 88% Step 2 61.0 136 47% 2.70 19.73 94% Step 3 46.0 182 63% 1.81 15.21 97% Step 4 20.0 202 70% 1.68 13.87 98% Step 86.0 288 100% 0.67 9.93 100%

Table 2. Detailed results with coarse size fraction from Guaico (30-70mm)

Fraction Weight (Kg) Cumulative Weight (kg) % Cumulative Weight Grade of sub-sample (g/t) Cumulative Grade (g/t) Cumulative Gold Content Not Sorted, Screened, -10mm 3.7 3.70 2% 29.64 29.64 17% Step 1 23.0 27 17% 20.43 21.71 89% Step 2 30.0 57 37% 1.15 10.83 94% Step 3 33.0 90 59% 1.07 7.24 99% Step 3 63.0 153 100% 0.05 4.27 100%

Table 3. Detailed results with mid size fraction from Nus (10-30mm)

Fraction Weight (Kg) Cumulative Weight (kg) % Cumulative Weight Grade of sub-sample (g/t) Cumulative Grade (g/t) Cumulative Gold Content Not Sorted, Screened, -10mm 10 10 4% 2.31 2.31 2% Step 1 30 40 18% 18.81 14.68 46% Step 2 36 76 34% 8.68 11.84 70% Step 4 87 163 72% 3.61 7.45 95% Step 3 37 200 89% 0.69 6.20 97% Step 4 25 225 100% 1.53 5.68 100%

Table 4. Detailed results with coarse size fraction from Nus (30-70mm)

Fraction Weight (Kg) Cummulative Weight (kg) % Cummulative Weight Grade of sub-sample (g/t) Cummulative Grade (g/t) Cummulative Gold Content Not Sorted, Screened, -10mm 45 45 17% 2.05 2.05 7% Step 1 35 80 30% 20.15 9.97 59% Step 2 30 110 41% 5.18 8.66 70% Step 4 66 176 65% 4.53 7.11 92% Step 3 65 241 90% 1.14 5.50 98% Step 4 28 269 100% 1.15 5.05 100%

This press release has been prepared under the supervision of Dr. Roger Moss, Ph.D., P.Geo a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

