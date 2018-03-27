

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Bank AG (DB) Chairman Paul Achleitner has held talks with potential successors to Chief Executive Officer John Cryan as part of plans to replace the executive should a better candidate emerge, Bloomberg reported citing people with knowledge of the matter.



Discussions have focused on a leader who speaks German and who works well with regulators, the report said. Achleitner has sounded out potential replacements as part of normal succession planning, they said. One top shareholder -- asking not to be identified discussing sensitive matters -- said Cryan remains the best choice as CEO of the bank.



The Times of London reported that the lender is considering removing the CEO amid heightened tensions between him and Achleitner. It's approached Richard Gnodde, head of Goldman Sachs Group Inc.'s international operations, but he's thought to have spurned the overture, it said. Deutsche Bank also considered UniCredit SpA CEO Jean Pierre Mustier and Standard Chartered Plc CEO Bill Winters, the report said.



