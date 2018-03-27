Technology and Creativity Combine as Huawei and Helena Christensen Partner to Introduce New HUAWEI P20 Pro Smartphone

PARIS, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Leading technology brand Huawei has today announced the launch of its new flagship 'intelligent' phone, the HUAWEI P20 Pro. By combining the world's first triple-lens Leica camera and exciting innovation, driven by Artificial Intelligence (A.I.), Huawei delivers the most exceptional photography experience possible. At the launch, held at Paris' iconic Grand Palais, Huawei also announced a partnership with one of the worlds most celebrated supermodels and photographers, Helena Christensen, to shoot an intimate gallery of portraits. The series of portraits captures three fascinating subjects that showcase the vivid colours and stunning detail of photography delivered through the HUAWEI P20 Pro - in a greater level of detail than ever before.

The beautiful collection entitled "See More", focuses on the stories of three talented professionals, and demonstrates how HUAWEI P20 Pro allows photographers and viewers alike to see more of subjects, thanks to the perfect balance of light and detail in each portrait. The series demonstrates Helena's skill and dexterity as a photographer, effortlessly complemented by the incredible HUAWEI P20 Pro - bringing technology and creativity together in one perfect art form. The expertly-crafted Huawei 40MP Leica triple-lens combines with powerful proprietary innovation including object recognition and super slow-motion to deliver a professional photography experience.

Recognised for iconic campaigns with fashion houses including Chanel, Versace and Prada, Helena Christensen is one of the world's most famous supermodels. Having long held a passion for photography, she has stepped back behind the camera lens in recent years to focus on her work as a photographer, and has been credited with exhibitions in galleries across the globe.

"For this shoot, it was important to me that I captured the spirit and dedication of my subjects, and that my portraits faithfully convey what kind of person they are without the need for words," says Helena Christensen. "Shooting with the HUAWEI P20 Pro smartphone not only made this process a lot easier, but it also meant I could get a lot closer to these amazing women, as it removed the need for any additional equipment, effectively breaking down the physical barriers that previously stood between me and my subjects."

Huawei worked closely with photographers and specialists at Leica Camera AG to develop and engineer a new generation of 'intelligent' phone that allows users to easily master the art of taking the perfect photograph. As a result, HUAWEI P20 Pro delivers the most advanced camera experience in a smartphone - the A.I. knows what makes a good picture. It automatically recognises and adjusts settings according to the subject matter to help enhance results, as well as give guidance on composition and framing, providing users with a lifetime of professional knowledge in an instant.

Other features that enhance photography results include the largest light sensor in a smartphone (to allow in more light, resulting in a clear, focused image) and Super Night Mode (for incredible night-time photography). In addition, the HUAWEI FullView Display maximises the display for stunning visuals, whilst the ultra-efficient battery will keep users connected and shooting for hours. Plus, with HUAWEI SuperCharge they will be back up and running in just a few minutes* when a power top-up is finally needed!

"With HUAWEI P20 Pro we are ushering in a new era of and benchmark for smartphone cameras," said Richard Yu, CEO Huawei Consumer Business Group. "HUAWEI P20 Pro combines the very latest in smartphone technology with Leica Camera's legendary expertise, to deliver an incredible master photography experience driven by A.I., giving users the tools to achieve professional-standard results with every shot.."

Beautiful colourways make the HUAWEI P20 Pro a fashionable and stylish smartphone choice, allowing users to express their personality and emotion through their handset. Striking Twilight, Midnight Blue and Pink Gold hues complement more traditional Black shades, whilst the world's first gradient-coloured glass body provides another aesthetic twist to stand out from the crowd**.

Helena's three subjects were specially chosen for the passion for perfection in their craft. Their portraits, taken by Helena Christensen using the HUAWEI P20 Pro allow us to "See More" of their dedication and commitment within their everyday lives. Helena captures the dedicated concentration of jewellery designer Adeline Rapon as she evolves and develops her designs; she captures the grace of ballerina Melissa Chapski as she perfects the perfect pirouette; and she photographs the enigmatic Maria Fagerström, an international pilot who has travelled almost every corner of the world.

HUAWEI P20 and HUAWEI P20 Pro smartphones were launched at a spectacular event on Tuesday 27 March at the iconic Grand Palais in Paris. This stunning venue has long held strong associations with the world's most fashionable brands, from Chanel to Hermes; and Huawei follows in the footsteps of these designers to show the intersection of fashion and technology in the beautifully-crafted HUAWEI P20 series.

