Intelligent Pigging Market Worth 717.9 Million USD by 2023

PUNE, India, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new research report "Intelligent Pigging Market by Technology (Magnetic Flux Leakage, Ultrasonic, Caliper), Application (Metal Loss/Corrosion Detection, Geometry Measurement & Bend Detection, Crack & Leak Detection), Pipeline Type (Gas, Liquid) - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is estimated to grow from USD 570.8 Million in 2018 to USD 717.9 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.69% between 2018 and 2023.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 64 market data Tables and36 Figures spread through 120 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Intelligent Pigging Market - Global Forecast to 2023"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/intelligent-pigging-market-253211433.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report



The key factors driving the growth of the intelligent pigging market is government mandates and regulations for pipeline inspections, benefits of intelligent pigging solutions, and concern over the safety of pipelines and energy infrastructure.

Magnetic flux leakage (MFL) technology is expected to hold largest market size during 2018-2023

Intelligent pigging based on smart MFL technology is more preferred as it can be used in both liquid and gas pipelines and does not require any liquid couplant, like ultrasonic pigging. MFL pigs can detect and measure metal loss or corrosion and cracks and weld defects even in thin-walled pipelines, while ultrasonic pigs fail to identify and measure thin-walled pipelines accurately.

Market for metal loss/corrosion detection application is expected to grow at highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023

Pipe corrosion can damage the quality of the substance that is carried, and it can result in stained fixtures and potential odors; hence, intelligent pigging will be in demand for the detection of pipeline corrosion. Thus, with more risks associated with corrosion of metals, its detection application is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Ask for PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=253211433

North America is expected to hold largest market size, in terms of value, owing to huge pipeline infrastructure

North America has some major players from the oil & gas industry and prominent users of inline inspection services for intelligent pigging. Natural gas and petroleum are the 2 biggest sources of energy in the US. North America is investing significantly in oil and gas pipeline projects to fulfill the growing demand for oil and gas.

Baker Hughes (US), ROSEN Group (Germany), T.D. Williamson (US), Onstream Pipeline Inspection (Canada), NDT Global (Ireland), Enduro Pipeline Services (US), Intertek Group (UK), Dacon Inspection Services (Thailand), LIN SCAN (UAE), and Applus (Spain) are some major companies in this market.

Know more about the Intelligent Pigging Market:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/intelligent-pigging-market-253211433.html



About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog@ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/electronics-and-semiconductors

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets