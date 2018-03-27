A joint venture between Kyocera Corporation and Tokyo Century Corporation has completed a 13.7 MW floating solar PV plant in Japan.Kyocera TCL Solar LLC has completed what is claims is the country's largest floating PV plant, in terms of output, located on the Yamakura Dam reservoir in Ichihara, in the Chiba Prefecture. It covers 44 acres and is comprised of 50,904 solar modules provided by Kyocera Corporation. Overall, they are expected to generate around 16,170 MWh per year, which will power approximately 4,970 households. All power generated from the project - initiated by the Public Enterprises ...

