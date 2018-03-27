Med hänvisning till det pressmeddelande som Agromino A/S publicerade i dag klockan 16:15 har Nasdaq Stockholm AB i beslutat att handeln i aktierna i Agromino A/S (AGRO, ISIN-kod DK0060823516, orderboks-ID 40543), samt bolagets teckningsoptioner (AGRO TO1, ISIN-kod DK0060779510, orderboks-ID 131869) ska återupptas. Sedvanligt auktionsförfarande inleds klockan 16:35 och handeln återupptas klockan 16:45.



With reference to the press release published by Agromino A/S at 16:15 CET today, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the trading in the shares of Agromino A/S (AGRO, ISIN code DK0060823516, order book ID 40543), and the company's equity warrants (AGRO TO1, ISIN code DK0060779510, orderbook ID 131869), shall be resumed. The opening auction starts at 16:35 CET followed by continuous trading from 16:45 CET.



För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Karin Ydén eller Elias Skog på telefon 08-405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Karin Ydén or Elias Skog, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.