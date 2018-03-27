Edgewater Wireless Receives FCC Certification for Power-Optimized 5 GHz Multi-Channel WiFi Module

OTTAWA, Ontario, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Next-generation chipset advances hardware performance for high-density WiFi applications

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (YFI: TSX.V) (OTCQB: KPIFF), the developer of WiFi3' ultra-wideband, multi-channel WiFi for high-density/high-interference wireless applications, today announced the company's latest multi-channel WiFi module for the 5GHz band; EWC5XGWRF1 Power-Optimized Radio Card, for High-Density WiFi applications, received approval from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The product is built on Edgewater Wireless' WiFi3 platform and is the industry's only WiFi standards complaint radio capable of delivering multiple concurrent channels of transmit and receive from a single radio.

The proliferation WiFi for enterprise and residential wireless networks, wireless continues to grow at an aggressive pace. Edgewater Wireless WiFi3 leverages proven IEEE standards and is designed specifically to cope with the increasing density of WiFi networks. WiFi3 is designed to optimize the WiFi spectrum and increase WiFi network performance in dense and ultra-high density deployments. These include commercial deployments; enterprise, venue and hospitality, as well as home networks and multi-dwelling units (MDUs).

Solutions developed using the EWC5XGWRF1 5GHz chipset will be invaluable to enterprise, manufacturing, public venues, and in homes and MDUs where the demands on WiFi continue to escalate due to the exponential demand from WiFi-connected mobile and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Key WiFi3 EWC5XGWRF1 module features and benefits:

Fully compatible multi-channel AP chipset for 5GHz operation and management

Up to 3 concurrent channels of Transmit and Receive operation in 5GHz

Real-time Spectral Surveillance Architecture (SSA') operation for enhanced security and performance network optimization

PowerZoning' enabled, for optimal per channel power and performance control

Fully configurable for Edgewater Wireless MESHD, a multi-channel wireless MESH technology.

"At Edgewater Wireless, innovation starts from the ground up as we look to push WiFi beyond limits," said Andrew Skafel, President and CEO of Edgewater Wireless. "We are the first company to deliver an IEEE standards-compliant WiFi solution capable of delivering multiple, concurrent channels of transmit and receive from a single radio. The latest evolution of our 5GHz EWC5XGWRF1 solution is bringing true innovation to high density and ultra-high density WiFi networks - multi-channel is THE future of WiFi.

Availability:

The WiFi3 EWC5XGWRF1 will be made available to select equipment manufacturers and solutions providers in the second quarter of 2018.

Edgewater Wireless is pleased to note recent activities at Edgewater Computer Systems Inc. (ECSI) and is pleased to accommodate new shareholders from the recent transaction www.edgewater.ca/corporate-news.html . We look forward to the continued, long-term support of Edgewater Computer Systems Inc.

Edgewater's WiFi3' powered technology is the best Wi-Fi solution for carriers, service providers and systems integrators to address the growing problems of interference, capacity and critical mass of users which is stretching WiFi and IOT networks to their breaking point. Edgewater's patented technology solves the high-density problem while also significantly reducing the equipment investment and operating costs for new network deployments.

About Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc.:

Edgewater Wireless develops and commercializes leading edge technologies and intellectual property for the communications market. Edgewater Wireless delivers advanced product solutions designed to meet the high-density, high quality of service (QoS) and high-reliability needs of service providers and theircustomers. Leveraging over twenty (20) patents, Edgewater's WiFi3' is redefining Wi-Fi technology with its wide-band, multi-channel radio and high-capacity Access Point solutions, and delivering next generation Wi-Fi, today.

The best solution for High-Density Wi-Fi networks, Edgewater Wireless WiFi3 powered access point products enable innovative service providers to plan, build and deploy reliable, high-capacity services (like VoWiFI) for high-density wireless data demand in any environment.

Do more with less! Fewer access points delivering high quality service at a lower overall deployment cost make our patented WiFi3 technology the right choice for your next Wi-Fi network.

Explore the evolution of Wi-Fi at www.EdgewaterWireless.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. Although Edgewater Wireless believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward looking statements and information because Edgewater Wireless can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause Edgewater Wireless' actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. These risks and uncertainties, include, but are not limited to access to capital markets, market forces, competition from new and existing companies and regulatory conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date it is expressed in this news release or otherwise, and to not use future-oriented information or financial outlooks for anything other than their intended purpose. Edgewater Wireless undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Edgewater Wireless Contact:

Matt Massey

T: +1 613-797-9628

E: mattm@edgewaterwireless.com

W: www.edgewaterwireless.com

