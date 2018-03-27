Powered by expertise from ISACA and CMMI, the newly released GDPR Assessment provides users with a roadmap to help identify and resolve gaps in enterprise General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) readiness.

Enterprises across the globe have until 25 May 2018 to comply with the European Union's GDPR requirements regarding customer information, data protection and privacy, to avoid penalties and fees. The ISACA GDPR Assessment is designed for data protection officers (DPOs), security, compliance and audit executives and managers, data privacy authorities and their auditors, as well as consultants, external auditors and assessors.

The simple, straightforward and free assessment is based on user answers to 46 statements. The resulting report draws on Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) appraisal scoring methods to deliver actionable insights to organizations regarding GDPR compliance. As their GDPR implementation moves forward, users can retake the assessment to gauge progress.

"Organizations should see GDPR compliance as a business opportunity rather than a roadblock," said Christos Dimitriadis, CISA, CISM, CRISC, ISACA past board chair 2015-2017, and group director of Information Security for INTRALOT. "GDPR shouldn't be viewed as a checklist that an enterprise needs to complete but rather a foundational element of an organization's operations, capabilities and decision-making. The GDPR Assessment helps ensure organizations are positioned accordingly."

Created through combined ISACA-CMMI expertise, the GDPR Assessment can provide enterprises with data, guidance and confidence on their GDPR path. The latest assessment tool adds to ISACA's comprehensive GDPR-related portfolio, which already includes interactive learning, resources, tools and information.

"As organizations look toward becoming compliant, it's important that they understand what is expected of them and that they are aware of the consequences if they fail to meet these requirements," said Matt Loeb, CGEIT, CAE, FASAE, and ISACA CEO. "The GDPR Assessment is the latest example of ISACA's commitment to helping organizations prepare for this significant milestone."

For nearly 50 years, ISACA has supported the global business technology community with world-class guidance in the areas including privacy, security and governance. For more than 25 years, CMMI has helped enterprises evaluate performance and maturity through their appraisal systems, best-practices and scoring practices models.

ISACA remains committed to providing the industry with resources and tools to ensure that their organizations are ready and compliant. For additional resources on GDPR, ISACA recommends:

Implementing the General Data Protection Regulation

Maintaining Data Protection and Privacy Beyond GDPR Implementation

Adopting GDPR Using COBIT 5

More resources are available at www.isaca.org/gdpr and will be updated as ISACA continues to expand its GDPR portfolio, including an upcoming GDPR audit program. The GDPR Assessment is available for complimentary download today and can be found at www.isaca.org/gdpr-assessment.

About ISACA

Nearing its 50th year, ISACA (isaca.org) is a global association helping individuals and enterprises achieve the positive potential of technology. Today's world is powered by technology, and ISACA equips professionals with the knowledge, credentials, education and community to advance their careers and transform their organizations. ISACA leverages the expertise of its 450,000 engaged professionals in information and cybersecurity, governance, assurance, risk and innovation, as well as its enterprise performance subsidiary, CMMI Institute, to help advance innovation through technology. ISACA has a presence in more than 188 countries, including 217 chapters worldwide and offices in both the United States and China.

