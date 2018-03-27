2018-03-27T14:45:36Z



Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue XSTO Ended on: 2018-03-27T14:35:00Z Ongoing: False Comments: Nasdaq Stockholm has decided to lift the suspension in all other instruments related to the issuer. All order books have been flushed. For further information concerning this Market Notice please contact Surveillance at Nasdaq Stockholm, Tel 08 405 60 00.



Issuer: Agromino A/S, LEI: 549300KD26MLUOWM9D24 Instrument: AGRO DK0060823516



The Financial Supervisory Authority for XSTO has been notified



