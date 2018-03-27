Turtle WaxTeams Up With International Esports Stars

The Most Innovative Car Care Brand to Take Fans Inside the Lives - and Passions - of Top U.S. and European Professional Gamers through Digital Content

CHICAGO, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Whether it's traveling the globe for tournaments or getting behind the wheel of their sick rides, esports players live fascinating, on-the-go lives. To bring fans into the adventurous lifestyles of these players - and explore the passions that fuel their success - Turtle Wax has inked new partnerships with top U.S. players and has become the premier sponsor of Splyce's European-based Call of Duty and League of Legends teams in its third year of its Turtle Wax Gaming program.

"The gaming community is a very passionate group of individuals, and we know how important it is to connect with them in an authentic way," said Daren Herbert, SVP & Chief Marketing Officer. "The reason we've had so much success in esports - and why we're extending into Europe with Splyce - is because Turtle Wax organically fits into their active lifestyle. Giving fans behind-the-scenes access to their favorite players allows us to engage with them in a meaningful way that's relevant to our brand."

In the U.S., the brand is partnering with OpTic Gaming CEO and founder Hector Rodriguez as well as other top competitive gamers to showcase how Turtle Wax complements their areas of interest - from pets and beats to cars and more. Fans can follow along with the busy and entertaining lives of these stars through YouTube videos and creative social content that explore their passions, including:

Rodriguez, a dog lover and owner, will provide must-do advice for keeping his car fresh and clean when cruising with pets.

Austin "Pamaj" Pamajewon will share his love for music by curating the ultimate road trip playlist.

Michael "Flamesword" Chaves, a well-known auto enthusiast, will share tips and tricks for keeping his motorcycle spotless.

The International Stage - Splyce Partnership

For the first time, Turtle Wax will establish its esports presence outside of the U.S. by sponsoring Splyce's European-based professional Call of Duty and League of Legends teams. Through online content, fans will get a glimpse at the lives of these professional players, such as through a road trip throughout Europe. Each team will also proudly display the Turtle Wax logo on its jerseys.

"Partnering with a premier brand like Turtle Wax is really exciting for us," said Marty Strenczewilk, CEO and co-founder of Splyce. "We take great care in selecting the partners we work with. Turtle Wax is exactly the type of top-tier global brand that we're proud to have the Splyce snake associated with."

Dylan "Madcat" Daly and Tom "Tommey" Trewrem will serve as Turtle Wax ambassadors throughout the partnership. Daly will continue to share his widely-known passion for cars, while Trewrem will play off - and celebrate - his Twitch fanbase called "the turtles" with authentic Turtle Wax content. Finally, those fans heading to the CWL Birmingham event hosted by Insomnia on March 30-April 1 will have the opportunity to receive Turtle Wax merchandise as well as attend a meet-and-greet with Trewrem and Daly.

Get in the Game

Throughout the summer, these select players will announce a variety of ways fans can get their hands on exclusive rewards and merchandise including free car care products and gaming swag. Simply follow along with TurtleWaxGaming on Twitter to watch everything unfold and look out for giveaways and more.

For more information and to see the intersection of leading esports players and their passions come to life, visit www.turtlewax.com/gaming. Stay up to speed with the latest Turtle Wax products, innovations and car care tips by visiting or following on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Turtle Wax

For the past 70 years, Turtle Wax has been a leader in the car care industry, formulating innovative product lines to meet the ever-changing needs of both car consumers and the automotive industry. With humble roots in Chicago, Ill., Turtle Wax continues to be a family-owned and operated business with sales in more than 90 countries. Follow our passion for driving on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and discover our breakthrough innovation at www.turtlewax.com.

Media Contact

John Arango

(312) 396-9750

John.Arango@zenogroup.com