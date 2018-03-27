2017 Technology Focus Spurs Cielo's Global Growth as Industry Accolades Reach New Heights

BROOKFIELD, Wisconsin, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2017, Cielo (formerly Pinstripe), the world's leading strategic Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) partner, helped organizations around the globe and across several industries transform their talent acquisition by leveraging new technologies, like artificial intelligence, to improve the quality of hire. The firm's commitment to tailor solutions that deliver superior results helped Cielo rank #1 in customer satisfaction among all global RPO companies and spurred further international growth.

"We believe technology is only as valuable as the human experience it improves," said Sue Marks, Cielo's Founder and CEO. "This philosophy, coupled with Design Thinking, creates an unparalleled client and candidate experience and a clear competitive advantage for our clients in a tight talent market. We're delighted that both third-party surveys and external analysts recognized us in many areas, most importantly viewing us as the top in the quality of service we deliver."

In 2017, Cielo filled 157,000 roles in supporting 154 organizations globally, and added 30 new clients, renewals and multi-regional expansions. Its Total Talent Acquisition model flourished in Europe and is being rolled out to other regions. To meet demand, and to position itself for future success, the organization added key talent in sourcing, technology, customer experience and employer branding.

Cielo launched two cutting-edge, technology-based products in 2017: Cielo TalentCloud and High Volume RPO.

Cielo TalentCloud offers a suite of technologies that allows recruitment teams to work smarter, not just harder. It consists of SkyRecruit, Cielo's exclusive Candidate Relationship Management (CRM) software, SkyAnalytics, a platform that enables data-driven decision making, and SkyLabs, Cielo's innovation engine.

High Volume RPO is an exclusive, mobile-first technology that uses the latest in artificial intelligence to help organizations in retail, customer service, hospitality and other industries keep up with the velocity of hourly vacancies improving the quantity of quality candidates and reducing cost and time to hire at the same time, providing measurable business results to clients.

Cielo expanded operations in multiple geographies, further reinforcing its global prominence and ability to serve clients across regions and industries. The organization more than doubled its number of employees in Latin America and is now delivering service in 14 LATAM countries. In Europe, Cielo tripled the size of its Budapest delivery center, and in Asia Pacific opened a new full-service delivery center in Manila, Philippines. It is Cielo's third center in Asia Pacific, where the organization doubled its team size to accommodate new global and regional partnerships.

Cielo collected several awards in 2017, most notably five #1 rankings in HRO Today's Baker's Dozen list, which ranks global RPO firms based on client satisfaction surveys. Cielo took #1 in Global RPO Providers Overall, Quality of Service, Breadth of Service, Size of Deal, and Healthcare Industry Providers. Cielo also was identified as a Leader in NelsonHall's NEAT vendor evaluation, and for the fifth consecutive year as a Leader on Everest Group's 2017 Global Recruitment Process Outsourcing PEAK Matrix. Cielo also won the Brandon Hall Group's coveted bronze award for the Best Advance in RPO Technology for Cielo TalentCloud.

About Cielo

Cielo is the world's leading strategic Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) partner. Under its WE BECOME YOU' philosophy, Cielo's dedicated recruitment teams primarily serve clients in the financial and business services, consumer brands, technology and media, engineering, life sciences and healthcare industries. Cielo's global presence includes 2,000 employees, serving 154 clients across 92 countries in 36 languages. The industry has verified Cielo's reputation for executing innovative solutions that provide business impact through numerous awards and recognitions, including its #1 position on the HRO Today RPO Baker's Dozen listing, PEAK Matrix Leader placement by Everest Group and Industry Leader designation by NelsonHall. Cielo knows talent is rising - and with it, an organization's opportunity to rise above. For more information, visit cielotalent.com.

