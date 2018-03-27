Daily Litecoin News UpdateI confess, we got it wrong. We got it terribly wrong. "LitePay" turned out to be a damp squib, and a giant one at that. After the Litecoin Foundation and Charlie Lee made their confessions, it's fair that I make mine.LitePay is an abysmal failure. Despite its uninspiring launch, which failed to deliver on virtually all promises, we kept grasping at straws in hopes of a turnaround. In retrospect, however, I think the grave reality truly struck us after Ken Asare's underwhelming AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on Reddit. It became clear that LitePay was a dud.The LitePay founder failed to give satisfying answers to most questions. Quite frankly,.

