Predictive Health Devices Inc.: New Fall Prevention Technology, Saving Lives and Costs

STAFFORD, VA / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2018 / Predictive Health Devices Inc. - Addressing the Epidemic of Falls Injuries and Deaths - This organization is now moving to save hundreds of billions of federal and state dollars - providing safe/accredited remote monitoring with a caregiver at home via TELE-HEALTH, a now continuous, non-invasive, blood glucose monitoring system, saving billions, as well as other vitals (BP Heart Rate and ECG). This provides remote monitoring to assist families and caregivers in reducing the need for and the expense of placing patients in nursing homes and allows them to stay at home with alerts sent directly to guardians and caregivers for falls alerts and changes in vital signs. These fall-predictive, groundbreaking, new, exciting technologies are being used in hospitals, home care, and long-term care facilities.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, each year one in three "community-dwelling" persons over the age of 65 will experience a fall. In 2014, alone, older Americans experienced 29 million falls causing seven million injuries and costing an estimated $31 billion in annual Medicare costs, according to a new report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in this week's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR). The New York State Department of Health reports that falls among adults 65 and older are the leading cause of injury deaths, hospitalizations, and emergency department visits. All too often, a fall leads to a downward spiral that includes significant declines in mobility, quality of life, and independence.

For over 25 years, their team, through their parent company, Medical Nurse Training Inc., has been involved in the emerging healthcare area of Proactive and Predictive Healthcare. Predictive Health Devices (PHD) consulted with most top hospitals and healthcare organizations to provide Fall Prevention Monitoring and advice on numerous valuable technologies to improve patient safety and risk. This approach has saved thousands of facilities millions of dollars in unnecessary risk and patient injury.

Predictive Health Device's team is dedicated to reducing negative medical outcomes at home and in healthcare facilities, improving the continuum of care wherever necessary through Predictive and Proactive Medical technologies and through the integration of artificial intelligence, creating, in many instances, a virtual caregiver. PHD's mission is to provide quality training to caregivers and their partners to ensure the best solutions available.

Predictive Health Devices has partnered with three prestigious leaders in these fields to provide the most predictive, proactive, and game-changing healthcare available following years of research.

Care.Coach - Providing a low cost Certified Wireless Caregiver / Avatar - Our avatars are powered by a team of health advocates who we hire and train. They are guided by complex sets of clinical protocols designed to reduce the risk of delirium, falls, and other adverse events. While providing psychological support to improve the patient experience and reduce burden on nursing staff. Each avatar checks in about 70 times per day to visually confirm patient well-being (not tugging on IV lines, getting out of bed, appearing uncomfortable, etc.), but Care.Coach goes far beyond simple monitoring (https://www.predictivehealthdevices.com/products/careCoach).

Hip-Hope - Multi-sensor smart wearable belt, detects impending falls, deploy-able air bags - Groundbreaking fall detection system comprising a unique set of sensors. Once an inevitable collision with ground surface is detected, the system instantly deploys two large-size airbags that radically alleviate fall impact. The device provides additional added value functionalities, such as automatic fall alert notifications to care givers, ongoing device status and wearer activity motoring, and a built in emergency alert button (http://www.predictivehealthdevices.com/research/hipHope).

Helo LX Plus - Advanced Life Changing Wrist Wearable Monitoring System - The HELO Health Band is the ONLY dermal-cloud interface using Toshiba's App Lite Photoplethysmography Biosensor technology taking measurements 24/7/365: Blood Pressure, Heart Rate, Breath Rate, Blood Oxygen, Temperature Calories Burned, Deep Sleep, Blood Alcohol, Electrocardiography, Energy Level, Times Awaken, and Blood Sugar (https://www.predictivehealthdevices.com/products/HELOWelness).

VentTrax - Is a cost effective wireless ventilator alarm including annunciation and alarm compliance monitoring, audio, visual, and vibration alarm alerts. Alarm information is captured and is available for viewing in report form or in real time (https://www.predictivehealthdevices.com/products/venttrax).

