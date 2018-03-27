

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOGL, GOOG) Waymo self-driving car unit announced an electrifying new partnership with Jaguar Land Rover. They will design and engineer the world's first premium electric fully self-driving vehicle, built for Waymo's transportation service. The new self-driving Jaguar I-PACE blends Jaguar's knack for innovative design with Waymo's cutting-edge self-driving technology, designed and developed completely in-house.



Waymo noted that it will add up to 20,000 I-PACEs to Waymo's fleet in the next few years?-?that's enough to drive about a million trips in a typical day.



Waymo stated that the new self-driving I-PACE will start testing in its fleet later this year, and will soon be playing a vital full-time role in Waymo's driverless transportation service. The company is looking forward to this new partnership, and the possibilities it unlocks for Waymo's riders across the country.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX