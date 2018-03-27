With effect from March 28, 2018, the subscription rights in Active Biotech AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until and including April 9, 2018.



Instrument: Subscription rights ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ACTI TR ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011062462 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 153509 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO -----------------------------------------------------------------



With effect from March 28, 2018, the paid subscription shares in Active Biotech AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue until further notice.



Instrument: Paid subscription shares ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ACTI BTA ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011062470 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 153510 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO -----------------------------------------------------------------



