FOLSOM, CA--(Marketwired - March 27, 2018) - One, Inc., provider of digital enablement solutions for insurance companies and managing general agencies (MGAs), today announced Clearcover Insurance (Clearcover) is now live with ProcessOne, the industry's leading digital payments platform.

Clearcover provides personal auto coverages throughout the state of California. The company built an industry-first API platform to offer high-quality car insurance in moments that it matters, so customers can pay less. By applying advanced technology, Clearcover gives customers a better buyer experience with its unique, intuitive, and streamlined purchasing process. As an innovator in the auto insurance space, Clearcover wanted a digital payments and engagement partner with a focus on servicing policyholders post-sale.

"As a young company, we needed a flexible solution for payment processing and policy management from a vendor with deep industry knowledge," said Derek Brigham, co-founder and COO for Clearcover. "We really appreciated that One, Inc.'s mission meshed with our own -- improving customer experience by leveraging technology -- and helps us deliver affordable coverage at a fair price."

One, Inc. understood Clearcover's most pressing business goal was to be able to start writing new policies as soon as the company's filing was approved by the state of California. Owing to the rapid and successful implementation of ProcessOne, Clearcover was able to bind new business and process payments on Day One.

"We understand how important it is to be able to move quickly in today's market, and we're excited to be able to provide Clearcover a digital platform which enables the company to efficiently process payments and service auto insurance policies exactly when the capabilities are needed," said Christopher W. Ewing, CEO, One, Inc. "And, going forward, the implementation of ProcessOne will only increase in value since our robust APIs are designed to allow Clearcover to leverage our products while utilizing their own customer-facing applications. This kind of flexibility is a business imperative for insurers today."

About One, Inc.

One, Inc. provides insurance companies and managing general agencies (MGAs) a digital payments platform designed to maximize the retention of a new generation of policyholders -- while reducing security risks and minimizing processing costs. The One, Inc. ProcessOne platform combines multi-channel digital communications with electronic payment processing for both premiums and claims to create a frictionless payment experience for customers. ProcessOne is one of the fastest growing digital payments platforms in the insurance industry, and manages billions of dollars a year in payments for customers. Company founders come from the insurance industry, having founded and managed auto insurance general agencies. For more information, please visit www.oneincsystems.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2018/3/23/11G150286/Images/Derek_CU_Headshot_web-2f5303a3ed9c8f2b9afc7078c1e40b6c.jpg

Media Contact:

Jennifer Overhulse

St. Nick Media Services

jen@stnickmedia.com

859-803-6597