Aeron has achieved its objective to offer a decentralized general aviation record system focused on flight safety. Mobile applications replacing the manual act of logging flight hours on paper are now available in Google Play and Apple App Store. All features including blockchain recording of flight hours are offered to early adopters free of cost.

One of the main verification methods used by the aviation authorities for issuing licenses and ratings to individual pilots (as well as checking their validity) is the pilot manual log book, a paper folio. Such a book is a recording of flight hours and other relevant information. This is the only document which is supposed to directly evidence the pilot's experience.

Aeron's solution based on the blockchain technology allows storage of all necessary log book data in digital format. This is an alternative to hard copies and it minimizes the hindrance met by people when handling documents on paper. For example, the obstacles in recovering lost or damaged documents are solved, since digital information has less chance of being erased with the use of reliable blockchain technology for its storage. Typically, it proves next to impossible to recover the individual pilot's log book, should it be lost or stolen, especially in a case where the pilot does not have an association with a single flight school or location.

The company is developing a decentralized database and online system that would host global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. The improvement in aviation safety today can be achieved by using blockchain technology. It will exclude the possibility of loss, distortion or forgery of vital flight log data, therefore significantly reducing the risk of accidents. Information should be transparent and available for the authorities for verification or audit.

About Aeron:

Aeron is the new standard of aviation safety powered by blockchain. We believe that aviation safety is closely related to record integrity. Once the log records are stored in blockchain and can't be forged, both authorities and passengers can be confident that a pilot actually has the experience claimed.

Aeron (ARN) token has been introduced for further development of the platform and is available on world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance. It will become an integral part of Aeron ecosystem.

To learn more about Aeron, visit the web site https://aeron.aero.

