Today, on March 27, 2018, Agromino A/S (the "Company") issued a press release with information on changes in its executive management, that the Company's Tallinn office is closed down and that all eight employees in the office have been given notice of termination of employment, and that the Company has initiated an internal investigation regarding certain previously communicated transactions.



The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm and Nasdaq First North state that a listed company can be given observation status if any circumstance exists that result in substantial uncertainty regarding the company or the pricing of its listed financial instruments.



With reference to what is set out above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares (AGRO, ISIN code DK0060823516, order book ID 40543) and equity warrants (AGRO TO1, ISIN code DK0060779510, orderbook ID 131869) in Agromino A/S shall be given observation status.



For further information about this exchange notice please contact Elias Skog or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.