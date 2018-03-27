Demartek LLC: Demartek 25 Gigabit Ethernet (25GbE) Deployment and Installation Tips

GOLDEN, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2018 / Demartek, an independent computer industry analyst firm with its own computer test lab, announced that it has published the Demartek 25 Gigabit Ethernet (25GbE) Deployment and Installation Tips report.

"Upgrading your computer networking infrastructure to 25GbE technology will certainly provide additional room for bandwidth and connectivity growth, but there are some practical considerations that must be addressed in your deployment and installation planning," said Dennis Martin, Demartek President. "With 25GbE technology, there are two different types of forward error correction (FEC) that impact your choice of cables and the settings in your adapters and switches. This vendor-neutral guide helps you make informed choices, whether you are designing a new data center or simply want to upgrade a few components in rack."

This vendor-neutral Demartek guide is available at http://www.demartek.com/Demartek_25GbE_Deployment_Tips_2018-03.html on the Demartek web site.

This report is a 25GbE supplement to the popular Demartek Storage Interface Comparison reference page available on the Demartek website.

About Demartek

Demartek is a computer industry analyst organization with its own ISO 17025 accredited computer test lab. Demartek provides real-world, hands-on research & analysis by focusing on industry analysis and lab validation testing of server, network and storage technologies, for the small and medium business (SMB) environment and the large enterprise. Information about Demartek services is available on the Demartek Test Lab web page.

