REC Silicon ASA - Repurchase of bonds maturing in 2018

With reference to the announcement made on 23 March 2018 and the successful completion of a USD 110 million senior secured bond issue with maturity date 13 April 2023, the company offered a buy-back of its outstanding senior unsecured bonds maturing 3 May 2018 (ISIN NO0010607476, "REC03") as well as a buy-back of the convertible bonds maturing 11 September 2018 (ISIN NO0010687304).



The company will repurchase approximately NOK 9 million of REC03 at a price of 100.5 % of par value (plus accrued interest). Further, the company will buy back and cancel a total of approximately USD 107 million of its convertible bonds in conjunction with the new bond issue.



Settlement date for the buy-backs is expected to be 13 April 2018.



Arctic Securities and DNB Markets acted as joint lead managers for the bond issue.



