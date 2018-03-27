The "Europe Top 50 Cities: Building Construction Industry Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook Series) Market Size in Value and Volume across 20+ Market Segments, Key Growth Trends, and Risk Assessment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This bundled offering provides market size and forecast in value and volume terms across 20+ construction markets in 50 cities in Europe. Tracking 50+ KPIs, it details market size forecast and emerging trends in building construction industry in Europe. This is a databook offering, primarily consisting of data-centric analyses with charts and tables. This offering provides access to 50 city reports.

Report Scope:

In-depth Understanding of Construction Market Dynamics in Europe: Understand market opportunity, industry dynamics, key trends and drivers across 20+ market segments and sub-segments of building construction industry in 50 cities in Europe.

Volume and Value Data: Get detailed understanding of the market both from value and volume perspective for historical as well as forecast period.

Develop City Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate your strategy; assess market specific growth indictors and risks.

Key Topics Covered:

1 About this Report

1.1 Methodology

1.2 Definitions

1.3 Disclaimer

2 Building Construction Industry Dynamics and Growth Prospects

2.1 Analysis by Building Construction Sectors

3 Residential Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast

3.1 Residential Building Construction Outlook

3.2 Analysis by Residential Construction Markets Outlook by Construction type

3.3 Analysis by Residential Construction Markets Outlook by Price Point

3.4 Residential Building Construction Growth Trend Analysis by Development Stage

4 Non Residential Building Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast

4.1 Commercial Building Construction Outlook

4.2 Outlook and Growth Dynamics by Commercial Building Construction Sectors

4.3 Industrial Building Construction Outlook

4.4 Institutional Building Construction Outlook

4.5 Non Residential Building Construction Growth Trend Analysis by Development Stage

5 Further Reading

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/945r8h/europe_top_50?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180327006020/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Construction