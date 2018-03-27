

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Popular series creator and actor Dan Schneider will no longer work with Nickelodeon. A joint statement said the Nickelodeon and Schneider will pursue opportunities and projects away from the Disney Channel's main TV rival.



The company said it has agreed not to extend the current deal with Dan Schneider or Schneider's Bakery. Game Shakers, a very successful show that that played 63 episodes in three seasons will stand cancelled.



The joint statement further said, 'We thank Dan and his Schneider's Bakery producers, executives and social media team for their immeasurable contributions to Nickelodeon, and we wish them the best in their future endeavors. And Dan and Schneider's Bakery are proud of the work they did together with Nickelodeon and will always remain big fans of the network.'



Schneider was behind the screens for the production of several productions including, the Amanda Show, Drake and Josh, iCarly, Hencry Danger, Victorious, Kenan and Kel, etc. These series were produced under the banner Schneider's Bakery since 2003.



