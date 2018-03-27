Oncodesign has become a key ERYTECH partner for conducting preclinical trials under its oncology research programs

The partnership aims to establish the mechanism of action and potential of ERYTECH's eryaspase and erymethionase in the treatment of various solid tumors

ONCODESIGN (Paris:ALONC) (FR0011766229 ALONC), a biopharma company specialized in precision medicine with the mission of discovering new therapeutic molecules to fight cancer and other serious illnesses with no known effective treatment, is announcing that it has concluded a service-based partnership agreement in oncology with ERYTECH Pharma.

Philippe Genne, Oncodesign's CEO and founder, said: "We are delighted to be working together with ERYTECH, one of the most innovative biotech companies, in the fight against rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases. This latest long-term agreement is a testament to the appeal of the new service offering we launched recently. By harnessing our expertise in the discovery of innovative therapies, we are able to support our customers across a broad range of services requiring the full breadth of our scientific teams' expertise and ingenuity to select and guide the best drug candidates. We are excited to be supporting ERYTECH over the long term with the preclinical development phase of its programs and in the most promising areas."

ERYTECH has selected Oncodesign as a key partner for conducting the preclinical trials of the drug candidates developed on its Erycaps platform, including eryaspase and erymethionase. Eryaspase, also known as Graspa, its marketing name, consists of an enzyme, L-asparaginase, encapsulated inside red blood cells. Eryaspase has already demonstrated positive efficacy and safety results in different studies, including Phase III trials in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and Phase II trials in metastatic pancreatic cancer.

This two-year preclinical experimentation partnership fits perfectly with Oncodesign's strategy of increasing its share of the services market1 and boosting the average unit size of its contracts. The collaboration also includes Oncodesign's scientific and technological support for ERYTECH's oncology research.

Oncodesign has been working for over 20 years on the preclinical evaluation of anti-cancer therapies. It now possesses a set of innovative technology platforms such as predictive models for human cancer, the use of medical imaging capacities to accurately measure the treatment effect, and a secure GLP-approved and AAALAC-certified environment for conducting tests involving innovative therapies and for developing companion biomarkers. Oncodesign brings to its partnership with ERYTECH this unique integration of technologies and expertise in a single platform predicated on its know-how in conducting research programs on behalf of leading pharma groups.

The financial terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.

About ERYTECH: www.erytech.com

Founded in Lyon, France in 2004, ERYTECH is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases. Leveraging its proprietary ERYCAPS platform, which uses a novel technology to encapsulate therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells, ERYTECH has developed a pipeline of product candidates targeting markets with high unmet medical needs. ERYTECH's initial focus is on the development of products that target the altered amino acid metabolism of cancer cells, depriving them of nutrients necessary for their survival.

ERYTECH is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United States (ticker: ERYP) and on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011471135, ticker: ERYP). ERYTECH is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma Bio, CAC Mid Small, CAC All Tradable, EnterNext PEA-PME 150 and Next Biotech indexes.

About ONCODESIGN: www.oncodesign.com

Founded over 20 years ago by Dr Philippe Genne, the Company's CEO and Chairman, Oncodesign is a biopharma company dedicated to the precision medicine. With its unique experience acquired by working with more than 600 clients, including the world's largest pharmaceutical companies, along with its comprehensive technological platform combining state-of-the-art medicinal chemistry, pharmacology, regulated bioanalysis and medical imaging, Oncodesign is able to predict and identify, at a very early stage, each molecule's therapeutic usefulness and potential to become an effective drug. Applied to kinase inhibitors, which represent a market estimated at over $46 billion in 2016 and accounting for almost 25% of the pharmaceutical industry's R&D expenditure, Oncodesign's technology has already enabled the targeting of several promising molecules with substantial therapeutic potential, in oncology and elsewhere, along with partnerships with pharmaceutical groups such as Bristol-Myers Squibb and UCB. Oncodesign is based in Dijon, France, in the heart of the town's university and hospital hub, and within the Paris-Saclay cluster, Oncodesign has 220 employees and subsidiaries in Canada and the USA.

