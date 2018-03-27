sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 27.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,576 Euro		+0,007
+1,23 %
WKN: A0YBTY ISIN: KYG063181021 Ticker-Symbol: 6AH 
Aktie:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
AUSNUTRIA DAIRY CORPORATION LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AUSNUTRIA DAIRY CORPORATION LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AUSNUTRIA DAIRY CORPORATION LTD
AUSNUTRIA DAIRY CORPORATION LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AUSNUTRIA DAIRY CORPORATION LTD0,576+1,23 %