Simon Bird, founder of software as a service provider Dotdigital, sold 2m ordinary shares in the firm on Tuesday, collecting more than £1.55m in the process. Bird, who started the business in 1999, disposed of the shares at an average price of 77.90p each for a total of £1,557,999.97. Dotdigital stated the sale was undertaken in order to "fund personal liabilities that arose as a consequence of changes to Mr Bird's family circumstances". The firm said back in February that it was on course to ...

