

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Tuesday's session with a substantial gain, following four straight days of losses. Concerns over a potential trade war between the U.S. and China have eased after officials from both countries have indicated a willingness to negotiate.



The Swiss Market Index increased 1.52 percent Tuesday and finished at 8,638.42. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 1.41 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 1.46 percent.



Cyclical stocks were among the top performers Tuesday. ABB climbed 2.5 percent, Schindler rose 2.2 percent and Adecco added 1.9 percent. Vifor Pharma finished higher by 1.9 percent after it announced a license agreement for a drug in Japan.



Index heavyweight Novartis jumped 2.1 percent. The company revealed that it has agreed to phase out a joint venture with GlaxoSmithKline for prescription drugs. The company will receive a total of US$13 billion.



Roche climbed 1.4 percent. Morgan Stanley downgraded its rating on the stock to 'Underweight' from 'Equal weight.'



Nestlé also gained 1.4 percent. JPMorgan reiterated its 'Overweight' rating on the stock.



UBS increased 1.6 percent, Credit Suisse rose 1.3 percent and Julius Baer added 1.1 percent.



Baloise gained 1.0 percent after it posted solid full year results.



