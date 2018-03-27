Property Management Service Standards of Chinese Luxury Residents Explored by Sinobo Wanliu House

BEIJING, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A series of High-end property management service standards were published by Chinese top Luxury resident - Sinobo Wanliu House in Beijing, China recently. The 1200+ page specification contains more than 500 service items, nearly 300,000 words of-detailed standards and hundreds of forms.

In Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and other first-tier cities in China, luxury houses with prices of over RMB10 million are everywhere, most of which were bought for self-occupation. These first-class residential houses that are sold for tens of millions of yuan are situated in unique locations with gorgeous designs. However, the wealthy people who live in them want to enjoy a higher quality of life.

Driven by this demand, Sinobo Wanliu House began to work hard on innovation and improvement of their services. They published a series of property management service standards in Wanliu House by the end of March, which provided detailed and intimate services.

The 1200+ page specification contains more than 500 service items, nearly 300,000 words of-detailed standards and hundreds of forms. All services can be referred to related standards in it. These services extend into all aspects of people's lives, such as security.Security and risk management have always been the primary concern of high-end professionals. Every employee of Sinobo Wanliu House needs to undergo a detailed background check before being hired, and they also need to sign an NDA to protect homeowners' information.

Another example is that public areas such as the lobby are sterilized according to hospital standards.

The property management service is defined as a "growable property management standard." "Growable" means that there is no ceiling, and attention is paid to discovering the potential needs of the owners.

In China, prior to Sinobo Wanliu House, some developers had tried to standardize the high-end property management services. However, most of them were unable to realize their plans for cost reasons. Some foreign property management service agencies like Savills and Golden Key have taken the lead in the industry by using standard high-end property management services, but it is obvious that China is in need of service content that is tailored to its own characteristics. Therefore, the comprehensive property management service standard created by Sinobo Wanliu House is of great significance to the development of high-end property management services in China.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/659216/Wanliu_House_Profile.jpg