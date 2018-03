Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company') announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 27 March 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 237,547 Highest price paid per share (pence): 24.9500p Lowest price paid per share (pence): 22.8000p Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 23.1043p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,420,623,483 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,420,623,483 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

27 MARCH 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 2770 24.45 16:25:14 London Stock Exchange 2630 24.45 16:23:07 London Stock Exchange 2817 24.45 16:20:54 London Stock Exchange 2901 24.45 16:18:21 London Stock Exchange 2351 24.45 16:16:00 London Stock Exchange 1701 24.45 16:16:00 London Stock Exchange 1768 24.45 16:14:04 London Stock Exchange 1918 24.35 16:12:24 London Stock Exchange 7036 24.35 16:10:21 London Stock Exchange 1867 24.35 16:09:41 London Stock Exchange 1850 24.35 16:07:58 London Stock Exchange 1798 24.30 16:06:56 London Stock Exchange 141 24.00 16:04:58 London Stock Exchange 1751 24.00 16:04:58 London Stock Exchange 1698 24.00 16:02:58 London Stock Exchange 920 23.95 16:02:42 London Stock Exchange 1710 23.95 16:02:42 London Stock Exchange 1772 23.95 16:02:42 London Stock Exchange 1625 23.95 16:02:42 London Stock Exchange 1664 23.95 16:02:42 London Stock Exchange 92 23.95 15:51:04 London Stock Exchange 1774 23.95 15:51:04 London Stock Exchange 1629 23.95 15:51:04 London Stock Exchange 1668 23.95 15:51:04 London Stock Exchange 478 24.00 15:31:07 London Stock Exchange 291 24.00 15:31:07 London Stock Exchange 1215 24.00 15:31:07 London Stock Exchange 518 24.00 15:28:22 London Stock Exchange 1614 24.00 15:28:22 London Stock Exchange 2680 24.00 15:25:26 London Stock Exchange 341 24.00 15:22:30 London Stock Exchange 606 24.00 15:22:30 London Stock Exchange 718 24.00 15:22:30 London Stock Exchange 1329 24.00 15:19:51 London Stock Exchange 523 24.00 15:19:51 London Stock Exchange 1831 24.00 15:16:56 London Stock Exchange 1940 24.00 15:13:48 London Stock Exchange 35 24.00 15:10:49 London Stock Exchange 319 24.00 15:10:49 London Stock Exchange 1947 24.00 15:10:49 London Stock Exchange 1684 24.00 15:07:34 London Stock Exchange 663 24.00 15:04:58 London Stock Exchange 1055 24.00 15:04:58 London Stock Exchange 1709 23.95 15:02:13 London Stock Exchange 81 23.95 15:02:13 London Stock Exchange 173 23.95 15:00:12 London Stock Exchange 1516 23.95 15:00:12 London Stock Exchange 2090 23.95 14:58:15 London Stock Exchange 150 23.95 14:56:00 London Stock Exchange 1123 23.95 14:56:00 London Stock Exchange 547 23.95 14:56:00 London Stock Exchange 286 23.95 14:56:00 London Stock Exchange 243 23.95 14:56:00 London Stock Exchange 1396 23.95 14:56:00 London Stock Exchange 1614 23.95 14:56:00 London Stock Exchange 1617 23.95 14:56:00 London Stock Exchange 1645 23.95 14:55:59 London Stock Exchange 888 24.00 14:52:15 London Stock Exchange 1887 24.00 14:52:15 London Stock Exchange 1975 24.00 14:31:35 London Stock Exchange 1909 24.00 14:28:54 London Stock Exchange 1624 24.00 14:26:32 London Stock Exchange 667 24.00 14:21:47 London Stock Exchange 1479 24.00 14:21:47 London Stock Exchange 1991 24.00 14:16:43 London Stock Exchange 2587 24.05 14:12:24 London Stock Exchange 107 24.20 14:06:58 London Stock Exchange 1928 24.20 14:06:58 London Stock Exchange 2387 24.30 14:01:57 London Stock Exchange 1848 24.30 13:56:23 London Stock Exchange 2591 24.30 13:52:22 London Stock Exchange 5148 24.30 13:46:40 London Stock Exchange 1771 24.35 13:45:52 London Stock Exchange 2183 24.35 13:41:17 London Stock Exchange 1732 24.35 13:35:47 London Stock Exchange 2190 24.35 13:31:10 London Stock Exchange 1919 24.35 13:25:12 London Stock Exchange 2246 24.35 13:20:48 London Stock Exchange 1652 24.35 13:18:14 London Stock Exchange 1889 24.35 13:16:08 London Stock Exchange 661 24.10 12:54:59 London Stock Exchange 380 24.10 12:54:59 London Stock Exchange 1520 24.10 12:54:59 London Stock Exchange 1825 24.10 12:54:59 London Stock Exchange 2160 24.10 12:54:59 London Stock Exchange 2067 24.10 12:54:59 London Stock Exchange 605 24.10 12:44:03 London Stock Exchange 1455 24.10 12:44:03 London Stock Exchange 2383 24.10 12:38:47 London Stock Exchange 1828 24.30 12:10:13 London Stock Exchange 1987 24.30 12:04:41 London Stock Exchange 1934 24.45 11:56:41 London Stock Exchange 2387 24.45 11:51:35 London Stock Exchange 1679 24.45 11:49:06 London Stock Exchange 1693 24.45 11:45:59 London Stock Exchange 1666 24.45 11:45:59 London Stock Exchange 1629 24.45 11:45:59 London Stock Exchange 1934 24.50 11:45:16 London Stock Exchange 1773 24.50 11:20:24 London Stock Exchange 1587 24.50 11:15:28 London Stock Exchange 1913 24.50 11:09:41 London Stock Exchange 2024 24.55 11:05:54 London Stock Exchange 1688 23.90 11:03:47 London Stock Exchange 1623 23.90 11:03:47 London Stock Exchange 1796 23.85 10:49:27 London Stock Exchange 3249 23.90 10:49:19 London Stock Exchange 1795 23.90 10:46:42 London Stock Exchange 605 23.85 10:42:59 London Stock Exchange 2087 23.85 10:38:03 London Stock Exchange 1928 23.85 10:32:14 London Stock Exchange 2876 23.85 10:28:19 London Stock Exchange 2304 23.50 10:12:42 London Stock Exchange 1760 23.50 10:05:45 London Stock Exchange 1770 23.70 10:01:21 London Stock Exchange 1770 23.7 09:57:35 London Stock Exchange 1800 23.8 09:53:58 London Stock Exchange 1733 23.8 09:48:12 London Stock Exchange 1697 23.95 09:44:34 London Stock Exchange 2936 23.95 09:44:34 London Stock Exchange 2112 23.95 09:33:51 London Stock Exchange 1806 23.95 09:28:05 London Stock Exchange 1773 24.1 09:24:03 London Stock Exchange 1749 24.15 09:19:37 London Stock Exchange 2508 24.45 09:17:03 London Stock Exchange 1617 24.45 09:11:03 London Stock Exchange 2229 24.9 09:09:14 London Stock Exchange 1823 24.95 09:09:08 London Stock Exchange 5061 24.6 09:07:02 London Stock Exchange 2032 23.9 08:50:16 London Stock Exchange 6096 23.9 08:50:16 London Stock Exchange 723 23.45 08:38:12 London Stock Exchange 921 23.45 08:38:12 London Stock Exchange 159 22.8 08:23:25 London Stock Exchange 835 22.8 08:23:25 London Stock Exchange 1040 22.8 08:23:25 London Stock Exchange 526 23.15 08:19:27 London Stock Exchange 1400 23.15 08:19:27 London Stock Exchange 2244 23.15 08:14:18 London Stock Exchange 1987 23.15 08:11:12 London Stock Exchange 1973 23.3 08:09:10 London Stock Exchange

