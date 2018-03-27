

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets bounced back from 1-year lows on Tuesday as concerns over a potential trade war between the U.S. and China have eased. Markets on Wall Street rallied higher on Monday after U.S. and Chinese officials both indicated a willingness to negotiate.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 1.21 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 1.17 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 1.35 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 1.56 percent and the CAC 40 of France rose 0.98 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 1.54 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 1.52 percent.



In Frankfurt, wind turbines maker Nordex fell 0.48 percent after saying it is 'well prepared' to face a challenging 2018.



In Paris, retailer Casino Group jumped 3.75 percent after signing a distribution deal with Amazon.



Air France KLM declined 0.92 percent after winning a $500 million contract from Vietnam Airlines to provide aircraft maintenance services.



In London, GlaxoSmithKline jumped 4.88 percent after it agreed to buy Novartis AG's stake in its consumer healthcare joint venture.



Heating and plumbing supplier Ferguson climbed 6.70 percent after announcing a $1 billion special dividend.



Paint maker Akzo Nobel NV rallied 3.46 percent in Amsterdam after announcing the sale of its Specialty Chemicals business to The Carlyle Group and GIC for an enterprise value of 10.1 billion euros.



Retailer Hennes & Mauritz AB sank 5.04 percent in Stockholm after its first-quarter profit tumbled 44 percent affected by weak sales development as well as higher markdowns.



Eurozone economic confidence deteriorated for the third consecutive month to a six-month low in March, but remained at an elevated level.



The economic confidence index fell more-than-expected to 112.6 in March from 114.2 in February, survey data from the European Commission showed Tuesday. This was the lowest since September and below the expected score of 113.3.



Eurozone money supply grew at a slower pace in February, figures from the European Central Bank showed Tuesday. The broad monetary aggregate M3 climbed 4.2 percent year-on-year in February, weaker than the 4.5 percent rise seen in January. The expected growth was 4.6 percent.



Germany's import prices decreased for the first time in more than a year in February, figures from Destatis showed Tuesday.



Import prices dropped 0.6 percent year-on-year in February, in contrast to January's 0.7 percent increase. This was the first decrease since October 2016 and bigger than the expected 0.3 percent fall.



Further, data showed that export prices grew 0.5 percent on year in February after gaining 0.7 percent a month ago. At the same time, prices remained flat on month versus January's 0.3 percent increase.



Italy's consumer confidence strengthened further in March to the strongest level in more than two years, while business confidence worsened, survey data from the statistical office Istat showed Tuesday. The consumer confidence index climbed to 117.5 in March from 115.7 in February.



Consumer confidence in the U.S. unexpectedly deteriorated in the month of March, according to a report released by the Conference Board on Tuesday. The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index dipped to 127.7 in March from a downwardly revised 130.0 in February.



The drop surprised economists, who had expected the index to inch up to 131.0 from the 130.8 originally reported for the previous month.



