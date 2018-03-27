Announcing: Living in the MomentDementia Conference For Families and Elder Care Professionals

Friday, April 13 2:00 - 6:00 PM (Focus on Professionals- CEU's)

Saturday 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM (Focus on Families and Caregivers) Campbell Community Center

BURLINGAME, California, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --ElderConsult Geriatric Medicine, a medical practice providing house calls for challenging medical and behavioral issues often facing older patients and their families, will be hosting a conference for families and elder care professionals on overcoming the challenges of dementia. Geriatricians will speak on the controversial topics of medication use and misuse, treating pain and addressing caregiving from a professional and personal perspective.A neuropsychologist will address distinguishing early dementia (and risk for financial abuse) from just eccentric or irritable behavior. A lawyer will discuss needed legal planning, and pitfalls.Several more eldercare professionals will be speaking on challenging transitions, and family issues.The conference will be held on two half days: Friday, April 13 from 2:00 - 6:00 PM and Saturday April 14 from 9:00 AM-1:00 PM at the Campbell Community Center, Orchard City Banquet Hall, 1 Campbell Avenue, Campbell CA. The fee is $25 for general admissions and $45 for CEU units for selected professionals: Nurses, RCFE Administrators, Nursing Home Administrators, CNA/HHA, and Geriatric Care Managers. All are welcome for both days! Discount if you register for both days $10.00 off for non-CEU, $20.00 off for CEU professionals. Discount for groups of Five or More: Save $10.00 per person per day. Registration is required. All press will be provided food, coffee and free admission as guests. Please connect with us at elderconsult.com to register. Break snacks and conference materials will be provided. Free parking. Resource Fair with 30 trusted elder care businesses and services will be held at the same time offering help and services to families.

ElderConsult Geriatric Medicine founder Elizabeth Landsverk, M.D., Adjunct Professor of Medicine at Stanford University, will be the keynote speaker at the conference both days and will discuss 'Medication Challenges' and 'Pain Effects in Dementia.' Other speakers include: Michelle Dhanak, MD "Intro to Dementia," Dr. Elizabeth Sutherland, PhD "When Odd Behavior Indicates Dementia," Barbara Small, Esq., "Personal Planning and Pitfalls," Stephanie Howard, "Best Care Practices," Tami Anastasia, MA, "Caregiver Challenges and Strategies," and Ann Kositsky, GNP "Engaging Activities."

ElderConsult is a geriatric medical practice, founded by Elizabeth Landsverk, MD in 2006 and based in Burlingame, CA. Dr. Landsverk is a triple board-certified Geriatrician, Internist and Palliative care physician, with extensive experience in addressing complex medical and psychosocial issues in older individuals.She has particular expertise working with patients with dementia and agitation. She has found that outcomes for her elders with very challenging behaviors often require treatment that is not the standard care.We use no benzodiazepines (Ativan, Xanax, Klonopin, sleeping pills), we do use narcotics for serious bone on bone arthritis or spinal arthritis or for serious behavioral issues causing dangerous behavior or severe distress. Also, we do use antipsychotics, or mood stabilizers, not for sedation, but for improved quality of life. One patient had frontal brain surgery that left him irritable and paranoid, his wife left him and all but 1 of his 6 children are estranged.He started on the above classes medication and was more pleasant, alert and engaged within a few days. It takes a village to care for our elders, and we appreciate your role in informing and educating.

According to Dr. Landsverk, "ElderConsult's Mission is to 'Make Life Worth Living' and we practice this every day with every patient and family. Hosting this educational conference is in line with our goals to provide helpful and practical solutions to the many problems encountered with dementia care."

Elizabeth Landsverk, MD, isfounder of ElderConsult Geriatric Medicine, a house calls practice in the San Francisco Bay Area that addresses the challenging medical and behavioral issues often facing older patients and their families. Dr. Landsverk is board-certified in internal medicine, geriatric medicine and palliative care and is an adjunct clinical professor at Stanford University Medical School. http://www.elderconsult.com

Contact: Irene Dockins, CSA, Director of Training and Education 650-357-8834 X4