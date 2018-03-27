Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Net Asset Value(s) 27-March-2018 / 17:19 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 27 March 2018 Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") (Ticker: "SWEF") Net Asset Value, 28 February 2018 This announcement contains price sensitive information. As at the close of business on 28 February 2018, the unaudited cum-dividend net asset value of the Company's Ordinary Shares was 101.05p. Loans advanced 405.0m Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 22.5m Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or (7.1m) loss Cash and cash equivalents 4.6m Borrowing facilities (43.2m) Other net assets/(liabilities) (2.8m) Net assets 379.0m Capital amounts drawn as at 28 February 2018 and amounts committed but undrawn as at 28 February 2018 are shown below. Local Currency Sterling (2) Amounts drawn GBPm (1) GBP162.4m GBP162.4m Amounts drawn EURm (1) EUR298.1m GBP262.6m GBP425.0m Committed but undrawn Loans GBPm GBP2.3m GBP2.3m Committed but undrawn Loans EURm EUR27.7m GBP24.4m GBP26.7m (1) Balance includes both loans accounted at amortised cost and loans held at fair value through profit or loss. The amounts correspond to cash advanced, not values shown on statement of financial position. (2) Euro amounts drawn and commitments converted at the month end spot rate. The difference between amounts drawn in the table above and "Loans advanced" in the first table is accrued income. Enquiries: Ipes (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary Lucy Brehaut T: +44 1481 755143 E: lucy.brehaut@ipes.com ISIN: GG00B79WC100 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SWEF LEI Code: 5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 Sequence No.: 5337 End of Announcement EQS News Service 669561 27-March-2018

