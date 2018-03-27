Conga adds easy-to-use digital workflow capabilities in second acquisition of the month following Octiv on March 7th

Conga, the global leader in Intelligent Document Automation, today announced the acquisition of Orchestrate LLC, a trailblazer in the financial services space that enables best-of-breed operations with its award-winning digital process workflow automation application, ProcessComposer.

The acquisition of Orchestrate will enhance the breadth and depth of the Conga Suite, widely considered the industry's most comprehensive intelligent document automation suite. Orchestrate will extend the Conga Suite by providing the ability to visualize, create, and automate business process workflows, allowing Conga's customers to directly address issues around process compliance and oversight. It will deliver better insight into workflow and help solve other issues stemming from antiquated and manual processes that teams have grown to accept at the expense of both efficiency and effectiveness.

Conga's product portfolio encompasses end-to-end Intelligent Document Automation solutions, from data management, document generation, contract lifecycle management (CLM), and eSignature. With the March 7th agreement to acquire Octiv, Conga added web-based document creation, delivery, and collaboration capabilities; and with Orchestrate it now adds digital process workflow automation into the Conga Suite. Orchestrate's applications, including ProcessComposer, Mix, and Pulse are available for download.

"With the addition of Orchestrate, we are executing on our strategy to create an end-to-end Intelligent Document Automation solution removing friction and accelerating the entire document and contracting process," said Conga CEO Matthew J. Schiltz. "This gives our customers and partners access to a new level of digital business process automation, and we are excited to welcome Orchestrate employees, customers and partners into the Conga family."

Conga's innovation, momentum and expertise in the document and contract management space will extend the solutions suite available to Orchestrate customers, and accelerate the development of the Orchestrate business process workflow platform. The more than 1,100 organizations using the Orchestrate platform will now have access to Conga's global 5-Star customer success.

"We're really excited to team up with Conga, and feel that our solution strategically compliments the broader Conga Suite of offerings," said Orchestrate President and Co-CTO, Joshua Van Heukelom. Sayer Martin, COO and Co-CTO, added, "Combining our customer-focused team and Conga's extensive global resources will enable us to better serve users with world-class, integrated business process workflow automation."

Orchestrate's customers, users and partners are invited to register to attend Conga's annual user conference, Conga Connect, April 3-4 in Chicago, where they can meet the team and learn more about the combined capabilities of Conga's and Orchestrate's suite of solutions. For more details, visit www.congaconnect.com. Orchestrate customers and partners can request complimentary registration by emailing connect@getconga.com or asking their account rep.

Conga developed its suite of enterprise-grade Intelligent Document Automation solutions to help businesses optimize their CRM investments. The Conga Suite, which includes Conga Composer, Conga Contracts, Conga ActionGrid, and Conga Sign, simplifies and automates data, documents, contracts, signing, and reporting.

As a Salesforce Platinum ISV Partner, Conga is committed to providing its customers with enterprise-grade infrastructure, security and solutions. In fact, more than 650,000 users in 85 countries across all industries rely on Conga applications to fully utilize their Salesforce data, including Hilton Worldwide, Schumacher Group, and CBRE.

The company is privately-held and based in Colorado with global operations in the UK and Australia. Learn more at getconga.com or follow Conga on Twitter: @getconga.

Orchestrate, LLC's mission is to enable best-of-breed operations for every organization using the Salesforce platform. Their applications supercharge workflow automation and streamline document management and scheduling, empowering users with the tools to achieve operational excellence. Find their tools on the Salesforce AppExchange.

Visit OrchestrateLLC.com or follow Orchestrate on Twitter: @Orchestrate_LLC.

