Partnership With TwinGroup Enables Aptean to Compete in Italian Market

ALPHARETTA, Ga., March 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptean, a leading global provider of mission-critical, industry-specific enterprise software solutions, has formed a strategic partnership with TwinGroup in Milan, Italy. This partnership is another key milestone in Aptean's continued growth strategy in the European market.

TwinGroup will sell and support Aptean's industry-leading manufacturing execution system, Aptean Factory. Process and discrete manufacturers use Factory to provide real-time visibility into production and quality operations, enabling the transition toward a paperless floor. TwinGroup serves its ERP customers in the manufacturing industry with a variety of cloud- and mobile-based solutions.

"We are proud to be selected as an Aptean partner for the Factory MES solution. As a manufacturing ERP solution, Aptean Factory complements our existing offerings for our customers and will help drive inefficiencies out of current manufacturing and processing operations," said Gherardo Maspero, managing partner for TwinGroup. "TwinGroup engages with turnkey projects while respecting the time and budget of projects, and with the Aptean product suite we are confident of delivering cost-effective and intelligent solutions that our customers demand. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with Aptean."

TwinGroup's presence as a manufacturing ERP consultancy across Europe will help Aptean better serve its customers in Italy. In turn, Aptean will rely on TwinGroup's expertise in addressing the key manufacturing industry challenges facing the Italian food and beverage market.

"Across Europe there's a demand for forward-thinking technology that gives manufacturers granular visibility into their processes," said Alan Somerville, managing director of Aptean EMEA. "We've been focused on expanding Aptean Factory across Europe, and we wanted to partner with a trusted name in the manufacturing technology arena to give manufacturers peace of mind. TwinGroup's support and expertise will be a great asset in bringing more factories into the Aptean Factory fold."

ABOUT TWINGROUP

TwinGroup is focused on delivering turnkey projects while respecting project times and budgets. The company has over 20 years' experience in project management and are proud to take ownership of problems and solving them. TwinGroup looks for solutions that bring added value to their customers. They establish long-lasting relationships with their customers and thereby develop a deep understanding of short term and future goals. TwinGroup is continually improving to meet these goals, as these goals become TwinGroup's commitment. TwinGroup believe in mobile applications and thus are exploring the field of enterprise mobile solutions.

About Aptean

Aptean provides very specific industries with very specific ERP, supply chain management and customer experience solutions. In today's fast-paced, highly competitive economy, organizations don't have time to waste forcing homegrown software, spreadsheets and one-size-fits-all solutions to do things they were never designed to do. That's why over 7,000 highly specialized organizations in more than 20 industries and 74 countries rely on Aptean to streamline their everyday operations. To learn how Aptean can help your organization stay at the forefront of your industry, visit www.aptean.com (http://www.aptean.com/).

Aptean is a registered trademark of Aptean, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

