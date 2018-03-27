The FTSE 100 bounced back on Tuesday but fell agonisingly short of regaining the 7,000 level as markets swung from pessimism to optimism that a global trade war can be averted, with the surging dollar helping many of London's multi-nationals. London's blue chip index closed 111.19 points or 1.61% higher at 6,999.88, having earlier topped 7,042, as the pound pared some of its initial losses to sit around 0.5% lower against the dollar at 1.4155. Traders in the Square Mile had been initially ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...