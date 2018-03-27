

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Daimler (DDAIF.PK) said that accounting changes will result in a changed outlook for its Mercedes-Benz Cars and Daimler Buses units. The outlook for the other divisions' earnings remains unchanged. For each of Mercedes-Benz Cars and Daimler Buses, Daimler anticipates 2018 EBIT to be slightly above the prior-year level.



Daimler noted that, as of financial year 2018, it will adjust its financial reporting to comply with the new standards IFRS 9 and 15. The introduction of IFRS 15 effective January 1, 2018 results in changes to revenue recognition. Daimler measured its EBIT and revenue for financial year 2017 according to the previously valid accounting standards and presented those amounts in its 2017 consolidated financial statements.



Adjusting for the new standards results in Group revenue in 2017 of 164.2 billion euros, compared to 164.3 billion euros previously reported. Group EBIT in 2017 was 14.3 billion euros, compared to 14.7 billion euros previously reported. The change leads to lower revenue and consequently to lower earnings of the divisional results of operations of Mercedes-Benz Cars, especially in the first quarter 2017. This is due to utilization of the legal simplification stating that certain contracts concluded before January 1, 2017 do not have to be reassessed according to the new IFRS 15 standard.



