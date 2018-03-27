Regulatory News:

The Board of Directors of Total Gabon (Paris:EC) met on March 27, 2018 to approve the financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2017.

As announced in the news release dated November 14, 2017, Total Gabon, which used to publish its financial statements in accordance with the Organization for the Harmonization of Business Law in Africa (OHADA) accounting standard, will publish its financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as from its 2017 Annual Financial Report, at the request of Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), the French financial markets regulator. The 2017 Annual Financial Report, which will be published on April 27, 2018, will include a note describing the impact of this change in accounting standard. The impacts on the main financial statement items are described below.

Brent averaged $54.2 per barrel ($/b) in 2017, up 24% from $43.7 in 2016. Total Gabon's equity share of oil production averaged 44,600 barrels of oil per day (b/d) in 2017, compared to 47,400 b/d in 2016.

Revenue increased by 17% to $914 million from $784 million in 2016, thanks primarily to higher average crude selling prices.

Net income amounted to $108 million versus a loss of $13 million in 2016 (IFRS), reflecting higher crude prices, the Company's cost-cutting program and the disposal of certain mature assets.

The Board of Directors decided that it will recommend at the Annual Meeting on May 22, 2018 that shareholders approve the payment of a dividend of $5.5 per share, for a total payout of $24.75 million. This represents an increase of 22% from the previous year's dividend of $4.5 per share.

The dividend will be payable in euros (or the equivalent in CFA francs), based on the €/$ exchange rate on the date of the Annual Meeting.

Main Financial Indicators

2017 2016 2017 vs. 2016 Average Brent price $/b 54.2 43.7 +24% Average Total Gabon crude price(1) $/b 49.7 37.9 +31% Crude oil production from fields

operated by Total Gabon kb/d (2) 48.5 55.0 -12% Crude oil production from Total Gabon interests(3) kb/d 44.6 47.4 -6% Sales volumes(1) Mb(4) 15.9 17.6 -10% Revenue(5) $M 914 784 +17% Funds generated from operations(6) $M 379 108 x3 Capital expenditure $M 152 156 -3% Net income (loss)(7) $M 108 (13) N/A

(1) Excluding profit oil reverting to the Gabonese Republic as per production sharing contracts. (2) kb/d: Thousand barrels per day (3) Including profit oil reverting to the Gabonese Republic as per production sharing contracts. (4) Mb: Million barrels. (5) Revenue from hydrocarbon sales and services (transportation, processing and storage). As from 2017, the Company's financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Following the application of IAS 18 Revenue, profit oil reverting to the Gabonese Republic is now included in revenue. This reclassification, which was also applied to 2016 revenue, has no impact on net income. (6) Funds generated from operations operating cash flow gains (losses) on disposals of assets working capital changes. (7) As from 2017, the Company's financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Various items taken into account in the calculation of 2016 net income have been adjusted as a result of the adoption of IFRS. A summary of these adjustments is provided in Appendix 1.

2017 Results

Selling Prices

Reflecting the higher Brent price and strong Asian demand for West African crude oil grades, the selling price of the Mandji and Rabi Light crude oil grades marketed by Total Gabon averaged $49.7 per barrel, up 31% from the year before.

Production

Total Gabon's equity share of operated and non-operated oil production(1) declined 6% from the previous year to 44,600 barrels per day in 2017, due mainly to:

The sale of mature assets to Perenco on October 31, 2017.

The increase in the amount of produced water and the presence of sulfate scale in certain wells on the Anguille field.

The natural decline of fields.

This was partly offset by:

Improved facility availability.

The impact of the increased stake in the Baudroie-Mérou license from 50% to 100% in June 2017.

_____________________________

1 Including profit oil reverting to the Gabonese Republic as per production sharing contracts.

Revenue

Full-year revenue amounted to $914 million versus $784 million in 2016. The 17% increase reflected higher average crude selling prices, partly offset by a 10% decline in sales volumes due primarily from the disposal of mature assets and the lifting schedule. Revenue from services provided to third parties also decreased during the year, by $20 million, mainly due to the sale of the Rabi-Coucal-Cap Lopez pipeline network.

Funds Generated From Operations

The threefold year-on-year increase in funds generated from operations to $379 million reflected higher revenue and lower operating expenses following the implementation of the Company's cost-cutting program.

Capital Expenditure

Capital expenditure amounted to $152 million in 2017, down 3% on the prior year, and included the acquisition of an additional 50% interest in the Baudroie-Mérou license from MPDC Gabon Co. Ltd., integrity works offshore (Anguille, Torpille, Grondin) and onshore (Cap Lopez terminal), a coiled tubing campaign on Anguille and Torpille, and geophysical and development surveys and studies.

Net Income

Net income amounted to $108 million for the full year, a significant improvement from the prior-year loss of $13 million thanks primarily to higher crude prices, the Company's cost-cutting program and the sale of interests in five mature fields and in the Rabi-Coucal-Cap Lopez pipeline network.

Fourth-Quarter 2017 and First-Quarter 2018 Highlights

Board of Directors Meeting of November 29, 2017

The Board of Directors reviewed and approved the budget for 2018 at its meeting on November 29, 2017.

APPENDIX 1: IMPACT OF ADOPTING IFRS ON THE 2016 STATEMENT OF INCOME

Information on Options Retained in First-Time Adoption

The move from the Organization for the Harmonization of Business Law in Africa (OHADA) accounting standard to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) was conducted in accordance with IFRS 1 First-time Adoption of International Financial Reporting Standards. As an affiliate that became a first-time adopter later than its parent, the Company chose to measure its assets and liabilities as the carrying amount in the consolidated financial statements of Total S.A.

Overall, adoption of IFRS had a positive impact on the Company's net equity. The 2017 Annual Financial Report, which will be published on April 27, 2018, will include a note describing the impact of this change in accounting standard.

Summary of the Main Impacts on the 2016 Statement of Income

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2016 was impacted by changes in the treatment of property, plant and equipment and in the recognition of deferred taxes.

thousands of United States dollars OHADA Reclassifications (IFRS) Adjustments (IFRS) IFRS Sales note 7 745 096 39 049 784 145 Purchases, net of changes in inventory note 4 (165 797) 5 230 (160 567) Other operating expenses note 2 (324 627) 6 272 15 981 (302 374) Exploration costs note 1 (6 684) 307 (6 377) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests note 2 (166 190) (216 906) (383 096) Other income note 6 11 328 7 304 18 632 Other expense note 8 (26 439) 17 572 (59) (8 926) Financial interest on debt (21 502) (21 502) Other financial income 1 720 1 720 Other financial expense note 3 (57 721) 25 506 (32 215) Income tax benefit (expense) note 5 17 284 (62 119) 142 639 97 804 Net income 6 468 774 (19 224) (12 756) Other comprehensive income Actuarial gains and losses (774) (774) Tax effect 592 592 Comprehensive income 6 468 (19 406) (12 938)

Net income (OHADA) 6 468 Exploration expenses IFRS 6 307 Site restoration IAS 16 (10 243) Unit-of-production method IAS 16 (64 626) Exceptional depreciation IAS 16 (99 189) Measurement of oil and gas inventories IAS 2 5 230 Deferred taxes IAS 12 143 231 Share-based payment IFRS 2 (586) Other 6 470 Total adjustments (19 406) Net income (IFRS) (12 938)

Notes

Conversion of the financial statements affected both measurement (restatements with an impact on net income) and presentation (reclassifications with no impact on net income).

In terms of measurement, 2016 net income was primarily impacted by the application of IAS 16 Property, Plant and Equipment, as well as by the recognition of deferred taxes.

In terms of presentation, the most significant change resulted from application of IAS 18 Revenue, which led the Company to redefine revenue.

Measurement Differences

Note 1 Intangible Assets

Application of IFRS 6 Exploration for and Evaluation of Mineral Resources had no material impact on the Company's statement of income for the year ended December 31, 2016.

Note 2 Property, Plant and Equipment

Development costs for the drilling of development wells and for the construction of production facilities are capitalized, together with borrowing costs incurred during the period of construction and present value of estimated and future costs of asset retirement obligations. The depletion rate is equal to the ratio between oil and gas production for the period and proved developed reserves (unit-of-production method). Previously, the Company determined depreciation using the straight-line method.

In addition, property, plant and equipment and intangible assets were tested for impairment as of January 1, 2016, in accordance with IAS 36 Impairment of Assets

The recoverable amount was determined for the asset's cash-generating unit (CGU). The CGU is the smallest identifiable group of assets that generates cash inflows that are largely independent of the cash inflows from other assets or groups of assets. The value in use of a CGU is determined by reference to the discounted expected future cash flows, based on management's assumptions concerning future economic and operating conditions. When this value is less than the carrying amount of the CGU, an impairment loss is recorded and allocated to "Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests."

No impairment losses were recorded in 2016.

Note 3 Asset Retirement (Site Restoration)

Under IAS 16 Property, Plant and Equipment, an item of property, plant and equipment should initially be recorded at cost. Cost includes the estimated costs of dismantling and removing the item and restoring the site on which it is located if such an obligation exists when the asset is recognized. A corresponding asset retirement obligation is recorded in liabilities.

Changes in the liability for an asset retirement obligation due to the passage of time is measured by applying a risk-free discount rate to the amount of the liability. The increase of the provision due to the use of a discount rate is recognized under "Other financial expense".

Note 4 Other Current Assets

Over- or underliftings of hydrocarbons are valued based on the entitlement method, under which production is valued at the selling price at the date of the preparation on of the financial statements. Previously, any such difference between volumes sold and entitlement volumes, based on net working interest, was valued at production cost.

Note 5 Deferred Taxes

Under the deferred tax method, both current tax expense (or income) and deferred tax expense (or income) relating to the current or previous periods are disclosed in the financial statements.

Current taxes, calculated according to tax regulations, are recognized in the statement of income and the balance sheet. Deferred income taxes are recognized on a separate line. In accordance with IAS 12 Income Taxes and the "comprehensive balance sheet method," deferred income taxes are recorded based on the temporary differences between the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities recorded in the balance sheet and their tax bases. Permanent differences do not give rise to deferred taxes.

Note 6 Other Income

In 2016, the Company sold the Mboga license to the Gabonese Republic. The conversion to IFRS had an impact of $7.3 million on net income.

Presentation Differences

Note 7 Revenue

In accordance with IAS 18 Revenue, the Company now includes profit oil in revenue. An equivalent adjustment was made to income tax expense.

Note 8 Other Expense

Total Gabon's diversification and sustainable development projects are primarily financed by the "Provision pour Investissements Diversifiés (PID)" (contribution to diversified investments) and the "Provision pour Investissements dans les Hydrocarbures (PIH)" (contribution to investments in hydrocarbons). These provisions are considered as tax and have therefore been reclassified under tax expenses.

These two reclassifications had no impact on net assets.

