

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Tech giant Apple Inc. (AAPL) Tuesday launched a new 9.7-inch iPad with support for Apple Pencil, aimed primarily for students.



The new iPad starts at just $299 and features a a large Retina display, the A10 Fusion chip, better cameras and advanced sensors. The iPad also gives teachers and students access to free built-in apps like Pages, Numbers, Keynote, GarageBand, Clips and iMovie.



Apple also announced Schoolwork, a powerful new app that helps teachers create assignments, see student progress and tap into the power of apps in the classroom.



'Creativity sparks a deeper level of engagement in students, and we're excited to help teachers bring out that creativity in the classroom,' said Philip Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.



Apple Pencil is sold separately.



