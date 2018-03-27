

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - German car giant BMW is reportedly launching a car subscription program called Access by BMW in Tennessee next week.



According to Bloomberg, the service will be offered by a local BMW dealership in Nashville starting April 2.



BMW's subscription services allow consumers to switch between different car models as often as they want. The monthly payments, however, is higher than usual lease contracts, as they cover insurance and maintenance costs as well.



BMW's North American Chief Bernhard Kuhnt had indicated about the company's plans to launch a subscription-base car service at the Detroit Auto Show in January. The company spokesman had confirmed that BMW is planning a subscription pilot program in 2018, however, no additional details were disclosed.



Last year in January, General Motors Co.'s Cadillac had launched its Book subscription service, which allowed its subscribers to book the company's vehicles via a smartphone app and will be delivered and picked up. Volvo is also set to launch its subscription service called Care by Volvo that combines lease, insurance and maintenance into one monthly payment.



