

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - A federal appeals court revived Oracle Corp.'s (ORCL) multibillion-dollar copyright infringement claims against Alphabet Inc.'s Google, ruling that Google's use of Oracle's Java programming technology was unfair.



The case was remanded to a federal court in California to determine how much the Alphabet Inc. unit should pay.



The today's ruling was a reversal of fortune in a case that dates back to 2010, when Oracle alleged Google's Android smartphone operating system infringed copyrights related to Oracle's Java platform. Oracle has sought billions of dollars in damages.



'The Federal Circuit's opinion upholds fundamental principles of copyright law and makes clear that Google violated the law. This decision protects creators and consumers from the unlawful abuse of their rights,' said Dorian Daley, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary, General Counsel of Oracle.



