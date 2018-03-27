

FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - General Electric Co. (GE) jumped the most in two years amid speculation that Warren Buffett will buy a stake in the company.



GE is currently trading at $13.62, up $0.73 or 5.66 percent.



The sudden increase is because of market chatter that the billionaire investor will take a position, Nicholas Heymann, an analyst at William Blair & Co., reportedly said. There's no confirmation that Buffett, the chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., will buy into GE. Buffett has previously said he would consider an investment in GE or assets of the company if the price was right.



