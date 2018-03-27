sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 27.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

10,76 Euro		+0,48
+4,67 %
WKN: 851144 ISIN: US3696041033 Ticker-Symbol: GEC 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,914
10,929
20:36
10,91
10,93
20:35
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC CL B
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC CL B Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC CL B161,76+2,76 %
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY10,76+4,67 %