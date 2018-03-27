Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2018) - Brisio Innovations Inc. (CSE: BZI), (the "Company") announces that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement financing (the "Financing") of a minimum of 18,571,428 shares (each, a "Share") at a price of $0.35 per Share for gross proceeds of a minimum of $6,500,000 (the "Financing").

The Company may pay finders a fee in cash and/or share purchase warrants in connection with the Financing.

The proceeds of the Financing will be used for the Company's acquisition of NameSilo LLC and working capital purposes.

