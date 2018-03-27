IOB llc Acquires Significant Stake in Regulated Financial Company in Germany

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2018 / IOB llc announced it has acquired a significant stake in Fundamental Capital GmbH, a multi-asset investment management company authorized and regulated by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin).

Having first acquired equity in Kession Capital, an FCA-regulated company based in London, earlier this month, IOB llc has further expanded its portfolio of regulated financial businesses worldwide to build a global regulated blockchain-based financial transaction system.

Yale ReiSoleil, CEO of IOB llc, said, "By partnering with top technology companies, investing in regulated financial companies, law firms, accounting, and other compliance-related firms worldwide, and helping them build applications on the Mesh, IOB is enabling all financial transactions, from small peer-to-peer payments to hundred-million-dollar corporate finance deals, on the distributed ledger with full local and international compliance, at a fraction of the time and cost compared with the current financial system."

"Fundamental Capital and Kession will be the anchors for IOB in Germany and UK that can be developed into 'supernodes' on the Mesh, which is a commission-less transaction network," adds Mr. ReiSoleil.

Uwe Zimmer, CEO of Fundamental Capital GmbH, said, "Because of IOB's investment in Fundamental Capital, we can contribute to the development of IOB's technology - the ONE Finance Network (the Mesh). At the same time, we get a higher level of attention that helps us to build our business model."

About IOB LLC:

IOB llc (IOB) is a Delaware limited liability company. By focusing on investing in regulated financial, compliance, and technology companies, IOB builds the world's first permissioned, multi-jurisdiction-compliant, and secure financial blockchain, the ONE Finance Network (the Mesh), which will eliminate all financial transaction commissions. To help promote an international ICO standard, IOB is undergoing prospectus filings for its Interactive Crypto Offerings™ (ICOs) in several countries with a "same token, multiple offerings" strategy.

IOB llc is now actively investing in the US, China, Germany, India, and the UK, and plans to expand to other global financial centers.

About Fundamental Capital Limited:

Fundamental Capital (https://fundamental.capital/en) is the first digital asset management for equities that creates a unique, artificial intelligence driven, simple and high-performing investment experience for sophisticated customers, who are searching for above average performance and digital excellence. By using quantitative models and artificial intelligence, Fundamental Capital provides the easiest and most intelligent access to the best companies in the world and democratizes technologies for private investors that are usually used by hedge funds.

Fundamental Capital was founded in April 2016 by investment experts and digital disruptors and, since August 2017, the company is authorized and regulated by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). Due to the high regulation requirements, Fundamental Capital rethinks the way to manage data and implements Blockchain-technologies especially smart contracts on Ethereum platform to create a secure and audit-proof data systems that have the potential to shape a new standard for the banking sector.

