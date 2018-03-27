

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures fell Tuesday, ending a four-day win streak as rebounding stocks soothed fears of a prolonged bear market.



With gold's safe haven appeal dented a bit, April gold fell $13, or 1%, to settle at $1,342/oz.



THe DJIA was up more than 160 points at last check, adding to yesterday's relief rally of more than 650 points.



Analysts say President Trump's recent tough talk may be just a bargaining tool and will not spark a broader trade war with China, after all.



Consumer confidence in the U.S. unexpectedly deteriorated in the month of March, according to a report released by the Conference Board on Tuesday.



The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index dipped to 127.7 in March from a downwardly revised 130.0 in February.



The drop surprised economists, who had expected the index to inch up to 131.0 from the 130.8 originally reported for the previous month.



